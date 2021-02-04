Check back throughout the day for more reactions from the nominees!

“I’m honored to be nominated by my peers for this award. It really is a special feeling. And all the love in the world to Lin, Tommy, Lac, and Andy, and all of my incredible cast mates for creating a space for me that so many people continue to find their way to and see something special in. Hamilton truly keeps on giving. And huge congratulations to Ethan Hawke for being recognized for The Good Lord Bird! It is one of the projects I am most proud to have worked on and I watched him make one of the most incredible transformations I’ve ever seen every day. He deserves every bit of this. Love y’all.”

–Daveed Diggs, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries nominee for Hamilton

“I am crazy honored to be included in this group of fine actors. Getting the recognition of my fellow actors is the best! It’s the best indicator that I’m doing justice to this role. As happy as I am for little old me, I’m quadruple happy for this great group of friends and pros who get to share the nomination for Ensemble.”

–Bob Odenkirk, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series nominee for Better Call Saul

“Thank you for this awesome recognition. If you had told me in acting school that I was going to be a SAG nominee, I would have dropped out sooner.”

–Ramy Youssef, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Comedy Series nominee for Ramy

“I’m so proud to be nominated alongside these phenomenally talented actors and I am deeply grateful to the entire cast of Little Fires Everywhere and our wonderful crew. My performance reflects the diligence and hard work of so many brilliant artists and artisans. Thank you to SAG AFTRA for acknowledging our Little Fires Everywhere family.”

–Kerry Washington, Outstanding Performance by a Female Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries nominee for Little Fires Everywhere

“Incredibly kind of my fellow actors to nominate me. What a lovely week. I must kill more often. Extremely pleased for Nicole. Richly deserved.”

–Hugh Grant, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Television Movie or Miniseries Made for Television nominee for The Undoing

“I am overwhelmed! This recognition by my fellow peers – truly the people I look to for inspiration every day – means the world. I’m especially delighted and frankly giddy to be sharing this love with Emma, Olivia, Gillian, and the entire cast of “The Crown.” This show is such a team effort- I am just grateful to have been a part of it and the amazing group of people that made it a reality.”

–Josh O’Connor, Outstanding Performance by a Male Actor in a Drama Series nominee for The Crown