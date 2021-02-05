Aaron Sorkin received three Academy Award nominations for screenwriting, winning for his brilliant screenplay for David Fincher’s The Social Network. His latest effort, Netflix’s The Trial of the Chicago 7, seems headed on an identical trajectory. He recently received both a Golden Globe nomination for Best Screenplay and Best Director.

Here, Netflix sat down with the cast of Chicago 7 who praises Sorkin’s award-winning screenwriting abilities. Through Chicago 7, Sorkin created a re-telling of the infamous riots of the 1968 Democratic convention coupled with the ensuing trial of those who were accused of inciting riots. This, of course, all resonates with our modern political culture, Sorkin’s screenplay guiding the way with powerful monologues and witty asides as only he can create.