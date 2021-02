Announcing the contest winners for the Golden Globes and the SAG – thanks to Marshall Flores for putting them together and tabulating the winners.

2 co-winners for the Globes contest – both correctly predicted 44 out of a possible 55 nominations and both got both tiebreakers correct.

Max Rosenberg

Alejandro Sanchez

1 winner for the SAG contest (no tiebreakers needed) – Brad Hudgins, who got 21/25