Since we don’t have any other intel at the moment besides critics, viewers of Netflix, and Film Twitter we simply can’t gauge how the movies are actually playing with audiences. Right now, the going consensus appears to be The Trial of the Chicago 7 for Picture (a first for Netflix) and Chloe Zhao for Best Director (a first for Asian women).

Predicting splits are always tricky and almost always impossible, unless they’re decided upon early. Like if this is how it plays out at the Globes, which it might. And if Zhao wins the DGA, Chicago 7 wins SAG and then it comes down to the PGA. If Nomadland wins there, then it’s a toss up as to which wins at Oscar. Shape of Water won PGA + DGA and was not nominated for the SAG. Chicago 7, without anything but the SAG, Nomadland would have to follow in the footsteps of Parasite or Crash. Not impossible. Green Book, it’s worth noting, won Best Picture while Alfonso Cuaron (decided early) kept winning Best Director. So the question is – is Chloe Zhao’s trajectory more like Alfonso Cuaron’s or Kathryn Bigelow’s? If the former, Nomadland will not win Best Picture. If the latter, it will take PGA+DGA and Best Picture + Best Director.

But we should not underestimate what it feels like to be stuck inside the feedback loop of Film Twitter, and how that can mess with perceptions of reality. It’s hard to say how many in the industry pay attention to it at all. Media might springboard off of it but everyone could end up surprised by the end.

Let’s take Green Book as an example. The reason that movie did so well in the Oscar race was despite Film Twitter, despite the critics, despite the dominance of the hive mind. It was absolutely touch and go but by the time Film Twitter had dug up one of the screenwriter’s pro-Trump, pro-Muslim ban tweets, it made headlines. It went so much further than that – the screenwriter whose family was part of the reason why the film got made in the first place, was disallowed to show up to accept the awards the film had coming to them. In a panel discussion, Viggo Mortensen spoke the “n” word in an linguistic context — but all many people heard was that he was saying a disgusting word out lout, and that sent another shockwave through the mass hysteria inclined Film Twitter. It went even farther than that – they dug up stories of Peter Farrelly on the set of movies whipping out his Kingpin as an ill-considered joke.

Green Book was clumsily smeared as a racist, which meant people who liked the movie (the majority) were smeared as racists by default. Because I defended my site, a commenter here the other day sneered, “This site hasn’t been the same as Green Book.” Man, I’d do it all over again because I know a mass hysteria witch hunt when I see one. They needed to find ways to talk people out of liking the film, just as they did when The Help topped Netflix during the protests. The reality did not match the narrative.

The bottom line here is that Green Book succeeded despite that. Why? Because the majority of Academy voters are not plugged into film twitter. They simply saw the movie, enjoyed it greatly.

I met an Oscar voter from the animation branch the year after Green Book won and she said she felt shame for her vote and wished she’d voted for Roma. I’m sure she had no crisis of conscience when voting for Parasite the following year. It a good reminder of the disconnect – except for this year. There is no other offered up reality. There is only one: the feedback loop.

Why this matters — the culture of the educated left — aka critics + Oscar voters is very much wrapped up in being thought of as good people. They are very easy to manipulate, and always have been, if you appeal to this — which film makes them FEEL GOOD when they vote for it and why. Remember when I used to talk about the warming the cockles of the heart way back when vis a vis The King’s Speech vs. Social Network? It is still that way. The only difference is that in the post Trump climate, that is also wrapped up in defending one’s political world view with their vote.

Stories last year about Greta Gerwig’s Best Director snub went all the way to The Washington Post and New York Times, remember that? The ongoing “Oscars so white” activism on Twitter when the acting nominees last year were all white was a problem. Had Parasite not won, the Oscar winners in the top categories would all be white: Actor, Actress, Supporting Actor, Supporting Actress, Picture, Writer, Director. Can you imagine what the headlines would have been? As it was, they dodged a bullet with Parasite and ended the night as heroes, making history with the first South Korean Film and the first foreign language film ever to win Best Picture.

That brings us to the new competing frontrunners. Film Twitter appears to be very excited about The Trial of the Chicago 7 becoming the new frontrunner. I would imagine that the theory is that Chloe Zhao will win Best Director for Nomadland and something else will win Best Picture, and given its prominence at Globes and SAG, that movie is now assumed by many to be Chicago 7.

Chicago 7 appears to be popular and people who cast their vote and support around a film with a cast of color, like One Night in Miami or Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom or Judas and the Black Messiah or Da 5 Bloods will have their votes split up among several impressive options. That helps Chicago 7 for sure, especially if the actors branch puts their weight behind it.

But I keep coming back to the potential shitstorms and this of all years there being a need to reward a film that speaks to the moment. Chicago 7 definitely does in that it is about a similar time in American history when the people rose up to challenge the government. Their challenge was protesting the Vietnam war and they were wiling to use any means necessary to achieve that, even if it came to violence. The left of late seems to be torn about whether violence is acceptable or not, whether extremes in protest are acceptable or not. By the end of the era of the Chicago 7, the protests against the brutal war did eventually help end it, but, as the movie points out, it put Democrats in a vulnerable position, power-wise, going forward. They would not regain presidential power until 1992, after a brief stop with Jimmy Carter.

The key for Chicago 7, or any movie in 2020, to win is to figure out what it is about the movie that makes people feel good about voting for it. What gives them that “urgency to vote” that is required. Did they “just love it so much” or does their vote feel “important”. Do they feel like they’re doing “good” with their vote and thus, it makes them look good? This is usually what is the driver of a consensus vote.

As of now, I still feel like Nomadland has it because it is a movie that makes people FEEL something while watching it – sad, but also hopeful. It is a movie you can’t hate. And it’s a movie that was written, directed and edited by a Chinese woman. So – how do you not vote for that?

But we’ll have to see how it plays out in terms of where the momentum goes. My only hesitancy with Chicago 7 is that I don’t know what they’d be voting FOR. What is the urgency to vote for the movie? Does Aaron Sorkin become a hero for a season? Are they going to vote for him because he directed a movie that is doing well? Ten years ago that is how it would likely go. He’d be the toast of the town. But he’s a white male in a time when they are being asked to step aside so that previously marginalized groups to be recognized. True of the Biden administration, true of the new inclusivity standards at BAFTA and at the Oscars, true across the board everywhere in the aftermath of the protests last year. Will any of that matter? So I will be watching to see how all of this unfolds.

Clearly, the BAFTA voters really loved it, with 15 overall mentions on the long list. Here is how the other films played with BAFTA:

Trial of the Chicago 7 – 15 (including Pic+Dir+Scr+acting)

Mank – 14 (including Pic+Dir+Scr+acting)

Promising Young Woman – 13 (including ic+Dir+Scr+acting)

News of the World – 12 (including Pic+Dir+Scr+acting)

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – 11 (including Pic+Scr+acting)

The Mauritanian – 11 (Pic+Dir+Scr+acting)

Da 5 Bloods – 9 (Pic+Scr+acting)

Nomadland – 8 (including Pic+Dir+Scr+acting)

Minari – 8 (including Dir+Scr+acting)

The Father – 8 (including Pic+Dir+Scr+acting)

Sound of Metal – 7 (Pic+Scr+acting)

Judas and the Black Messiah – 7 (Scr+acting)

The White Tiger – 7 (including Pic+Dir+Scr+acting)

One Night in Miami – 6 (including Pic+Dir+Scr+acting)

Soul – 6 (including Pic+Scr)

Here are my current predictions, for what it’s worth:

Best Picture

Frontrunners

Nomadland — AFI/NBR/Globes Pic+Dir+Scr/SAG acting

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — AFI/Globes Pic+Dir+Scr/SAG acting + ensemble

Minari – AFI/NBR/SAG acting + ensemble

Mank – AFI/Globes Pic+Dir+Scr/SAG acting

Promising Young Woman – NBR/Globes Pic+Dir+Scr/SAG acting

The Father – Globes Pic/SAG acting

One Night in Miami – AFI/Globes Dir

News of the World NBR/SAG acting

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – SAG acting+ensemble

Sound of Metal – AFI/NBR

Judas and the Black Messiah AFI/NBR/SAG acting

Soul Picture, Animated Feature, Screenplay, Score – PGA

Longer shots: Any of these films could be boosted by either Globes or BAFTA

Da 5 Bloods (SAG acting + ensemble)

The Mauritanian (Globes acting)

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland (Globes)

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Globes)

Regina King, One Night in Miami (Globes)

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

David Fincher, Mank (Globes)

Next tier

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Globes)

Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Greengrass, News of the World

Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Daniels, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Florian Zeller, The Father

George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom



Best Actor

Frontrunners

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Globes/SAG)

Anthony Hopkins, The Father (Globes/SAG)

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal (Globes/SAG)

Gary Oldman, Mank (Globes/SAG)

Steven Yeun, Minari (SAG)

Strong contenders

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian (Globes)

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

John David Washington, Malcolm & Marie

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Colin Firth, Supernova

Best Actress

Frontrunners

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Globes/SAG)

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman (Globes/SAG)

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday (Globes)

Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Globes/SAG)

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman (Globes/SAG)

Strong contenders:

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy (Globes)

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit (Globes)

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Robin Wright, Land

Best Supporting Actor

Frontrunners

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7 (Globes/SAG)

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami (Globes/SAG)

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Globes/SAG)

Bill Murray, On the Rocks (Globes)

Jared Leto, The Little Things (Globes/SAG)

Strong contenders

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Frank Langella, Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance, Trial of the Chicago 7

Arliss Howard, Mank

Stanley Tucci, Supernova

Damian Bichir, Land

Bo Burnham, Promising Young Woman

David Strathairn, Nomadland

Charles Dance, Mank

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy (Globes/SAG)

Helena Zengel, News of the World (Globes/SAG)

Olivia Colman, The Father (Globes/SAG)

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (Globes/SAG)

Amanda Seyfried, Mank (Globes)

Strong Contenders

Maria Bakolova (SAG)

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian (Globes)

Dominique Fishbeck, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of Woman

Saoirse Ronan, Ammonite

Original Screenplay

Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin (Globes)

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell (Globes)

Mank, Jack Fincher (Globes)

Soul, Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Eliza Hittman

Next tier

On the Rocks, Sofia Coppola

Ammonite, Francis Lee

Adapted Screenplay

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao (Globes)

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller(Globes)

News of the World, Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

Cinematography

Mank

Nomadland

News of the World

Judas and the Black Messiah

Trial of the Chicago 7

Editing

Nomadland

Trial of the Chicago 7

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Judas and the Black Messiah

Production Design

Mank

Mulan

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Promising Young Woman

Sound

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Outpost

The Prom

Costumes

Mank

David Copperfield

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Score

Nomadland

News of the World

Soul

Mank

Trial of the Chicago 7

Next tier:

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

Hair/Makeup

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Emma

Animated Feature

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Earwig and the Witch

Onward

The Croods

Full list of eligible animated films here

Documentary Feature

Crip Camp

All in The Fight for Democracy

The Dissident

City Hall

Collective

Strong contenders

The Social Dilemma

Time

Dick Johnson is Dead

Gunda

MLK/FBI

Here are the eligible films for Doc Feature

Foreign Language

Collective (Romania)

Another Round (Denmark)

Once Upon a Time in Venezuela (Venezuela)

(TBD)

(TBD)

Here are the eligible films for Foreign Language.