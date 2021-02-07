Awards Daily’s Megan McLachlan and Joey Moser talk Uggie’s ‘bit’ part in this 2005 Larry Clark film.

Well, this is one film I think Uggie would like to see OFF his IMDB resume.

Shirtless prepubescent boys, one-dimensional female characters,. . . Janice Dickinson getting electrocuted in a tub (okay, maybe this last part makes it the best movie ever).

With Wassup Rockers, director Larry Clark (Kids, Bully) tackles teenage boys engaging in boring hijinks in Los Angeles while (potentially) warding off lawsuits from Clint Eastwood in this film that premiered at TIFF in 2005.

In Episode 4 of our Consider Uggie podcast, Joey and Megan discuss the film’s bonkers intro, nipple hairs, XY magazine, Kevin Costner in The Big Chill, the evolution of the character known as “Spermball,” and where this film falls in Uggie’s career trajectory.

