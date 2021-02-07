Nomadland continues its march through critics awards with today’s Toronto Film Critics Awards no exception. Chloe Zhao’s film received awards for picture, director, and actress. Lead actor went to Riz Ahmed for Sound of Metal.

“Chloe Zhao’s sublime road movie, Nomadland, brilliantly speaks to our shared 21st-century examination of our life journeys, which is why we made it our most celebrated film this year with three prizes,” said Peter Howell, TFCA president and gala executive producer.

Here is the complete list of the awards from the Toronto Film Critics Association:

BEST PICTURE

WINNER

Nomadland (Searchlight)

RUNNERS-UP

First Cow (MK2 Mile End)

Minari (Elevation Pictures)

BEST ACTOR

WINNER

Riz Ahmed (Sound of Metal) (Pacific Northwest Pictures)

RUNNERS-UP

Chadwick Boseman (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) (Netflix)

Mads Mikkelsen (Another Round) (Mongrel Media)

BEST ACTRESS

WINNER

Frances McDormand (Nomadland) (Searchlight)

RUNNERS-UP

Viola Davis (Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom) (Netflix)

Sidney Flanigan (Never, Rarely, Sometimes, Always) (Focus Features)

SUPPORTING ACTOR

WINNER

Daniel Kaluuya (Judas and the Black Messiah) (Warner Brothers)

RUNNERS-UP

Leslie Odom, Jr. (One Night in Miami) (Amazon Prime Video)

Paul Raci (Sound of Metal) (Pacific Northwest Pictures)

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

WINNER

Maria Bakalova (Borat Subsequent Moviefilm) (Amazon Prime Video)

RUNNERS-UP

Olivia Colman (The Father) (Elevation Pictures)

Yuh-jung Youn (Minari) (Elevation Pictures)

BEST DIRECTOR

Chloé Zao (Nomadland) (Searchlight)

RUNNERS-UP

Kelly Reichardt (First Cow) (MK2 Mile End)

Lee Isaac Chung (Minari) (Elevation Pictures)

BEST SCREENPLAY

WINNER

Minari (Elevation Pictures)

RUNNERS-UP

Nomadland (Searchlight)

Sound of Metal (Pacific Northwest Pictures)

BEST FIRST FEATURE

WINNER

The Forty-Year-Old Version (Netflix)

RUNNERS-UP

The Father (Elevation Pictures)

Promising Young Woman (Focus Features)

ANIMATED FEATURE

WINNER

Wolfwalkers (Apple TV+)

RUNNERS-UP

Soul (Disney)

The Willoughbys (Netflix)

FOREIGN LANGUAGE FILM

WINNER

Bacurau (Kino Lorber)

RUNNERS-UP

Another Round (Mongrel Media)

Beanpole (Kino Lorber)

BEST DOCUMENTARY

WINNER

Collective (Mongrel Media)

RUNNERS-UP

Time (Amazon Prime Video)

Crip Camp (Netflix)

David Byrne’s American Utopia (Crave/HBO Canada)

ROGERS BEST CANADIAN FILM

And the Birds Rained Down (MK2 Mile End)

Anne at 13,000 Ft. (MDFF)

White Lie (levelFilm)

CLYDE GILMOUR AWARD

Jason Ryle

JAY SCOTT AWARD

Kelly Fyffe-Marshall

TFCA EMERGING CRITIC AWARD

Mark Hanson

Rose Ho