Full list of winners:

FILM OF THE YEAR

Nomadland

FOREIGN-LANGUAGE FILM OF THE YEAR

Another Round

DOCUMENTARY OF THE YEAR

Collective

The Attenborough Award:

BRITISH/IRISH FILM OF THE YEAR

Saint Maud

DIRECTOR OF THE YEAR

Steve McQueen – Small Axe

SCREENWRITER OF THE YEAR

Chloé Zhao – Nomadland

ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Frances McDormand – Nomadland

ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

SUPPORTING ACTRESS OF THE YEAR

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

SUPPORTING ACTOR OF THE YEAR

Shaun Parkes – Mangrove

BRITISH/IRISH ACTRESS OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Morfydd Clark – Eternal Beauty, Saint Maud

BRITISH/IRISH ACTOR OF THE YEAR (for body of work)

Riz Ahmed – Mogul Mowgli, Sound of Metal

The Philip French Award:

BREAKTHROUGH BRITISH/IRISH FILMMAKER

Rose Glass – Saint Maud

YOUNG BRITISH/IRISH PERFORMER

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

BRITISH/IRISH SHORT FILM

The Long Goodbye

TECHNICAL ACHIEVEMENT

Rocks – Lucy Pardee, casting