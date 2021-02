Have you been wondering how Catherine the Great will glow as she thinks of how to take down her husband? That glow comes in the form of a motherly one in the first glimpse of Elle Fanning on set for Hulu’s The Great.

Do you think Catherine will be a good mother? Will Peter calm down and attempt to get over his daddy issues? It doesn’t look promising for him, but we can’t wait to see it.

The Great is nominated for 3 Golden Globe Awards, including Best Series – Musical or Comedy.