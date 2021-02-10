Kate Winslet comes to our televisions when she has some weighty material. She won an Emmy for Todd Haynes’ adaptation of Mildred Pierce in 2012, but she hasn’t been back for a while. Brad Inglesby’s Mare of Easttown might be her ticket back into the Emmy race.

In this limited series, Winslet plays Mare Sheehan, a detective in a small Pennsylvania town whose life is on the rocks as she investigates a local murder. Her case takes her to a dark side of the town that she did not anticipate. The series has an incredible cast including Evan Peters, Julianne Nicholson, Jean Smart, Angourie Rice, Guy Pearce (Winslet’s Mildred co-star), and James McArdle. The entire seven part series is directed by Craig Zobel.

Mare of Easttown is set to debut on HBO on April 18, 2021.