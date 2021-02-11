Film Threat’s Award This! Set to go virtual with a Drive-in Event on April 10, and an awards ceremony on April 18th. Founded by my friend Chris Gore, Award This! is returning for its third year and will showcase films that fly under the radar. Read more in the press release below and if you’re interested in tickets, you can find them here.

Film Threat Award This! Honors Indie Filmmakers With Drive-In Event And Virtual Ceremony To A Global Audience Original Indie Movie Champion Film Threat Further Embracing Indie Creativity with Live Drive-In Event on April 10, 2021 & Virtual Ceremony on April 18th, 2021 (Los Angeles, CA – February11, 2021) Indie film champion, Film Threat, led by founder and filmmaker Chris Gore, and in conjunction with their partner Magical Threads, will host an incredible celebration of truly independent films with the return of Award This! Award This! returning for its third year is happening very differently in 2021 and will continue its mission to celebrate unsung achievements in independent film.

This years’ Award This! will take place at a drive-in in conjunction with the Frida Cinema at the Mess Hall in Tustin, CA on Saturday, April 10th (limited tickets available at AwardThis.com), and our virtual event for global audiences everywhere can be seen on Sunday, April 18th and it’s free to register in advance for tickets here.

Beloved indie veterans, comedians and stars will join us as we honor the creative excellence of deserving indie films, across a number of bold and diverse categories including Indie Sci-Fi, Indie Horror, Indie Comedy, Indie LGBTQ+ Themed Film, Indie Action/Thriller,WTF Indie like “What the Fuck is This Movie Even?”, Sports Documentary, Pop Culture Documentary, Socially Relevant Documentary, Ensemble Cast, Best Director, Best Directress, Indie Made for Less Than the Contents of an Oscar Gift Bag (Under $100K), and Indie Movie of the Year. The Award This! “voice of God” aka show announcer and epic voice guy, Jon Bailey (“Transformers: Combiner Wars”), will get the party started for a rollicking indie awards show.

Award This! sponsors and partners include Filmocracy, the Frida Cinema, Storyblocks, Artist Vodka and charity HashtagLunchbag. Nominations for the 2021 Award This! will be announced on February 17th, 2021. “Coming out of a year where our world changed so dramatically, we are thrilled to honor the creativity and ingenuity of indie filmmakers, who persevered – adapting to get their films out to audiences,” said Chris Gore.

Last years presenters included Angie Wang (“MDMA,” and the upcoming “Shotgun Bride”), Esther Ku (“Girl Code,” “Last comic Standing”), Erick Weber, editor of The Awards Ace, Kimberly Browning (“All Hallows Eve 2,” “The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty”), Bil Dwyer (“Hot in Cleveland,” “The Larry Sanders Show”), Matt Weinhold (“Trekkies,” “Beware the Batman”), David Huntsburger, (“Bill Nye Saves the World,” and host of the “Space Cave” podcast), Michael Cornacchia (“Hannah Montana: The Movie,” “Happy Feet”), Kevin Avery (“Comedy Central,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”), James Kerwin (one of the founders of “Star Trek Continues” “When the Train Stops”), Ron Placone, co-host of “The Jimmy Dore Show”), Laura House, “Where the Heart is,” and show runner for “Secret Life of Boys”), Suzy Nakamura (“Avenue 5,” “Modern Family”), Chris Mancini (one of the founders of “Comedy Film Nerds”), Chris Gore (Film Threat founder), Alan Ng, managing editor of Film Threat, and Dante James, Film Threat writer and pop culture critic.

Film Threat’s Award This! is an event with a clear mission — to champion independent films in a variety of exciting categories in order to bring greater awareness to the growing number of exceptional independent films available on numerous platforms including VOD and streaming.