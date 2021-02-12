(Please make sure to add your preferential choices for Best Picture in the form below)

It is the longest Oscar season in the 93 year history of the awards. It’s longer than any actual Oscar ceremony. We still have two more months to go. By the end of this month we will know two things. 1) Who wins the Golden Globes. And 2) What the Writers Guild nominated. Let Foghat lead the way. This is your theme for Oscars 2021:

If this were an ordinary year we would have many films to choose from. But this year, we are working from a much smaller list. We have one guild down, SAG, and we have a few more to go. They will all start to vote by the end of this month and into March. By March 10, all of the Oscar ballots will be turned in. Though the Oscars are a long way off, the first chapter in this story will be over in a few weeks.

Let’s visit AwardsWatch‘s handy dandy calendar:

Feb 12th – Writers Guild of America Voting Ends (WGA)

Feb 16th – Writers Guild of America Nominations (WGA)

Feb 17th – Directors Guild of America Voting Opens (DGA)

Feb 18th – Make-Up & Hairstylists Guild Nominations (IATSE Local 706)

Feb 19th – Final Writers Guild of America Voting Begins (WGA)

Feb 23rd – Final Golden Globe Voting Ends 5pm PT (HFPA)

Feb 25th – Producers Guild of America Nomination Voting Begins (PGA)

Feb 28th – Golden Globe Awards (HPFA)

March 1st – Golden Reel Award Nominations (MPSE)

March 2nd – Art Directors Guild Nominations (ADG)

March 2nd – Cinema Audio Society Nominations (CAS)

March 3rd – Annie Award nominations

March 4th – Costume Designers Guild nominations (CDG)

March 5th – Oscar Nomination Voting Begins

March 5th – Final Writers Guild of America Voting Ends (WGA)

March 7th – Critics’ Choice Awards (CCA)

March 8th – Producers Guild of America Nominations (PGA)

March 9th – American Society of Cinematographers Nominations (ASC)

March 9th – Directors Guild of America Nominations (DGA)

March 9th – Final Directors Guild of America Voting Begins (DGA)

March 9th – EE British Academy Film Awards Nominations (BAFTA)

March 10th – Oscar Nomination Voting Ends

Roughly one month from now minds will be made up. After that, it’s about the winners, not the nominees. I imagine things are going to get a little more heated in the last week of voting. It is said that Oscar voters mostly do it quickly and get it over with fast (that’s what she said) and I would imagine this year that will be especially true as most probably want this season to end at last. But we’re flying blind so we do not know what they’re going to do. It’s those new members who are most unpredictable. Do they watch everything? Do they lazy-vote like so many retired or veteran Oscar voters have in the past, or does their more active involvement in budding careers make them more conscientious? The Academy was much more predictable back then but now the idea of fresh new viewpoints and excited new members might shift things in a different direction, but we just can’t know what direction that will be.

SLOW RIDE. TAKE IT EASY.

We think we have our narrative already and have had it for a while now. It is about inclusion. At least that is the unsaid narrative evidenced by how the critics awards have come down so far. In some cases, it could be joked about as “the year without white men.” I know, this is not the time for jokes. The two who seem to be getting a pass are Aaron Sorkin and David Fincher, at least for now. I would add Paul Greengrass too as News of the World is popping up here and there. But we do not know whether this will be how it all shakes out or not. We are weathermen, not rainmakers.

And I don’t think you could create a situation this year that wasn’t inclusive because there have been so many doors open this year to women and people of color that the industry is going through a bit of a renaissance of opportunity. That’s not a bad thing. It is something to celebrate. Does that mean that we are getting away from the idea that it should only be about what is best? Some believe that and have honestly found themselves uninterested in film awards because of that assumption. I hear that all of the time from people when I bring up the Oscars. But I personally don’t think that is the problem with the Oscars or the industry overall. It is not a problem of creating more opportunities and honoring the best. Rather, it is more a problem of how this can perceived as insularity and exclusivity – that is what I think is getting lost in how the Oscars are evolving. I think it can be fixed if the Oscars macro out a bit and start including more popular films. The age old problem.

Either which way, here are my predictions for today, February 12, 2021.

Best Picture

Frontrunners

Nomadland — AFI/NBR/Globes Pic+Dir+Scr/SAG acting

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — AFI/Globes Pic+Dir+Scr/SAG acting + ensemble

Minari – AFI/NBR/SAG acting + ensemble

Mank – AFI/Globes Pic+Dir+Scr/SAG acting

One Night in Miami – AFI/Globes Dir

News of the World NBR/SAG acting

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – SAG acting+ensemble

Promising Young Woman – NBR/Globes Pic+Dir+Scr/SAG acting

Longer shots: Any of these films could be boosted by either Globes or BAFTA

Da 5 Bloods – SAG acting + ensemble

Soul – Picture, Animated Feature, Screenplay, Score – PGA

The Father – Globes Pic/SAG acting

Sound of Metal – AFI/NBR

Judas and the Black Messiah – AFI/NBR/SAG acting

The Mauritanian – Globes acting

That would mean 8 nominees. To meet the threshold for nomination, each of these films have to get around 5% of number one votes or a total of 5% with 2 and 3 choices. That means, let’s say a film reaches the nomination threshold, like Nomadland, for instance. Whatever is left over their first choice is tossed and their second choice is counted. What movies do you imagine people will choose as their top ten? We’re going to try an experiment below. You are going to submit your top ten films – but you can enter between 5 and 10. You don’t have to fill all 10 slots (because Oscar voters don’t either) but I want to run it and see how it turns out. So please enter your choices, ranking them, here.



Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland (Globes)

Aaron Sorkin, The Trial of the Chicago 7 (Globes)

David Fincher, Mank (Globes)

Regina King, One Night in Miami (Globes)

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Next tier

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman (Globes)

Spike Lee, Da 5 Bloods

Paul Greengrass, News of the World

Shaka King, Judas and the Black Messiah

Lee Daniels, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Florian Zeller, The Father

George C. Wolfe, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom



Best Actor

Frontrunners

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Globes/SAG)

Anthony Hopkins, The Father (Globes/SAG)

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal (Globes/SAG)

Gary Oldman, Mank (Globes/SAG)

Steven Yeun, Minari (SAG)

Strong contenders

Tahar Rahim, The Mauritanian (Globes)

Delroy Lindo, Da 5 Bloods

Tom Hanks, News of the World

Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

John David Washington, Malcolm & Marie

Kingsley Ben-Adir, One Night in Miami

Ben Affleck, The Way Back

Colin Firth, Supernova

Best Actress

Frontrunners

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman (Globes/SAG)

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom (Globes/SAG)

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday (Globes)

Frances McDormand, Nomadland (Globes/SAG)

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman (Globes/SAG)

Strong contenders:

Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy (Globes)

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit (Globes)

Zendaya, Malcolm & Marie

Robin Wright, Land

Best Supporting Actor

Frontrunners

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami (Globes/SAG)

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7 (Globes/SAG)

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah (Globes/SAG)

Bill Murray, On the Rocks (Globes)

Jared Leto, The Little Things (Globes/SAG)

Strong contenders

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Frank Langella, Trial of the Chicago 7

Mark Rylance, Trial of the Chicago 7

Arliss Howard, Mank

Stanley Tucci, Supernova

Damian Bichir, Land

Bo Burnham, Promising Young Woman

David Strathairn, Nomadland

Charles Dance, Mank

Best Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy (Globes/SAG)

Helena Zengel, News of the World (Globes/SAG)

Olivia Colman, The Father (Globes/SAG)

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari (Globes/SAG)

Amanda Seyfried, Mank (Globes)

Strong Contenders

Maria Bakolova (SAG)

Jodie Foster, The Mauritanian (Globes)

Dominique Fishbeck, Judas and the Black Messiah

Ellen Burstyn, Pieces of Woman

Saoirse Ronan, Ammonite

Original Screenplay

Trial of the Chicago 7, Aaron Sorkin (Globes)

Promising Young Woman, Emerald Fennell (Globes)

Mank, Jack Fincher (Globes)

Soul, Pete Docter, Mike Jones, Kemp Powers

Never Rarely Sometimes Always, Eliza Hittman

Next tier

On the Rocks, Sofia Coppola

Ammonite, Francis Lee

Adapted Screenplay

Nomadland, Chloe Zhao (Globes)

The Father, Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller(Globes)

News of the World, Paul Greengrass, Luke Davies

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Ruben Santiago-Hudson

One Night in Miami, Kemp Powers

Cinematography

Mank

Nomadland

News of the World

Judas and the Black Messiah

Trial of the Chicago 7

Editing

Nomadland

Trial of the Chicago 7

Mank

Promising Young Woman

Judas and the Black Messiah

Production Design

Mank

Mulan

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Promising Young Woman

Sound

Sound of Metal

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

The Outpost

The Prom

Costumes

Mank

David Copperfield

Emma

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mulan

Score

Nomadland

News of the World

Soul

Mank

Trial of the Chicago 7

Next tier:

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

Hair/Makeup

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Mank

Emma

Hillbilly Elegy

One Night in Miami

Animated Feature

Soul

Wolfwalkers

Earwig and the Witch

Onward

The Croods

Documentary Feature

Crip Camp

All in The Fight for Democracy

Collective

Dick Johnson is Dead

The Truffle Hunters

Foreign Language

Another Round (Denmark)

Collective (Romania)

Once Upon a Time in Venezuela (Venezuela)

La Llorona (Guatemala)

Quo Vadis, Aida? (Bosnia and Herzegovina)