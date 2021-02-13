We posted about this yesterday but did not follow up with the actual announcement. Why I am posting this should be obvious to anyone who reads this site. I am (and this site is) opposed to “cancel culture.” Holding people accountable for bad things they do is one thing. Policing people for “wrong think” is entirely another. Disney has every right to fire whomever they choose and cast their films however they choose. Big Corporate and Big Tech can do what they must in order to keep themselves in good stead with the generation who butters their bread. The Daily Wire also reports on an influencer, Amanda Ensing being dropped by Sephora for admitting she voted for Trump. And a literary agent was recently fired for simply being a user of the app Parler. I know why this is all happening, at least I think I do. I won’t bore you with my long theories about it but either way, it will come to an end sooner or later. No culture can survive a climate of witch hunts. Lest we forget the quote from the book Pendulum written in 2011 about the phase we’re living through right now:

The second half of the Upswing of “We” and the first half of the Downswing from it (2013–2023) bring an ideological “righteousness” that seems to spring from any group gathered around a cause. The inevitable result is judgmental legalism and witch hunts. The origin of the term witch hunt was the Salem witch trials, a series of hearings before county court officials to prosecute people accused of witchcraft in the counties of Essex, Suffolk, and Middlesex in colonial Massachusetts, between February 1692 and May 1693,6 exactly at the beginning of the second half of the Upswing toward the “We” Zenith of 1703. Senator Joseph McCarthy was an American promoter of this witch-hunt attitude at America’s most recent “We” Zenith of 1943 (see the “House Un-American Activities Committee,” 1937–1953); Adolf Hitler was the German promoter (see the Holocaust, 1933–1945); and Joseph Stalin was the Soviet promoter (see the Great Purge, 1936–1938). Our hope is that we might collectively choose to skip this development as we approach the “We” Zenith of 2023. If enough of us are aware of this trend toward judgmental self-righteousness, perhaps we can resist demonizing those who disagree with us and avoid the societal polarization that results from it. A truly great society is one in which being unpopular can be safe.

Yeah so that ship has sailed. It has only gotten much worse. If you can be fired for posting a meme on Instagram – we’re there already.

I think it’s great what the Daily Wire — led by Ben Shapiro and Jeremy Boering are doing to open up another avenue of entertainment for artists who might not feel like walking in lock step with the doctrine of the left. That is how it should work. Once an industry has been consolidated into too few hands, we can have complete alignment of thought — or a massive hive mind that is in agreement with how it decides who gets to work and who doesn’t. No one is being killed or gassed or anything like that but it is still a horrifying thing to be living through.

We are now living through another “red scare” of sorts – not just where it comes to Trump supporters but when it comes to ANYONE who dares step out of line. Their career can be ruined with a few hashtags. You might have been misled into believing this is “holding people accountable” or that it is in any way morally “right.” But I’m here to tell you emphatically that it is not right.

Here is Shapiro’s announcement of the deal.