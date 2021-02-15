We take a look at the pop culture phenom Framing Britney Spears in our latest podcast. Plus, we take on Bridgerton, Gina Carano, and more!

The Water Cooler Gang is back together as Megan rejoins the podcast. This week, our main topic is the recent Britney Spears documentary Framing Britney Spears. We talk about the documentary itself and whether or not it works. Plus, what does the documentary say (or not say) about the media’s treatment of female celebrities? We dig kinda deep on this one, kids, and we’d really love to carry on the conversation with you on the site.

But first, we catch up on a few recent major titles. Does Netflix’s Bridgerton deserve all its buzz? What will the Television Academy remember of the series when they vote in four months? We also take a look at the wonder that is Barb and Star Go To Vista Del Mar. Perhaps unadvisably, we dive into the unfortunate quagmire that is the Disney/Mandalorian/Gina Carano controversy.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

