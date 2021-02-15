[The contest is at the end of this post.]

The Writers Guild will announce their nominations tomorrow. But you might be surprised by what will be left off of it. Here is Pete Hammond’s column from last month on the omissions:

Unlike other guilds, the WGA has stringent requirements and the script must have been written under the WGA MBA or a bona fide agreement with sister guilds in various countries. Among those higher profile Oscar contending movies not on the WGA ballot of eligible screenplays this year are Minari, Mank (written by Fincher’s father, Jack, who died in 2003), Nomadland, The Father, Pieces of a Woman, Ammonite, Soul (and any other animated film), Emma, The Personal History of David Copperfield, Let Them All Talk and several others.

Nomadland is likely the frontrunner in the Adapted Screenplay category at the Oscars. The Trial of the Chicago 7 and Promising Young Woman seem to be battling it out in the Original Screenplay category.

First, let’s look at the history. In the year since the expanded ballot, here is how the WGA has matched with Best Picture:

2009

WGA Original (3/5)

The Hurt Locker – WGA winner, Oscar screenplay winner, BP winner

Avatar BP nominee

A Serious Man – Oscar screenplay + BP nominee

WGA Adapted (2/5)

Up in the Air – WGA winner, Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Precious – WGA nominee, Oscar Screenplay winner + BP nominee

2010

WGA – Original (3/5)

Inception – WGA winner, +BP nominee

The Fighter – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

The Kids Are All Right – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

(*The King’s Speech not eligible for WGA, won Original Screenplay + BP)

WGA Adapted (3/5)

The Social Network – WGA/Oscar Winner Screenplay + BP nominee

127 Hours – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

True Grit – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

2011 (2/5)

Original

Midnight in Paris – WGA/Oscar Winner Screenplay + BP nominee

Bridesmaids – Oscar Screenplay nominee

Adapted (3/5)

The Descendants – WGA/Oscar Winner Screenplay + BP nominee

Hugo – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Moneyball – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

2012 (3/5)

Original

Zero Dark Thirty WGA winner, Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Flight – Oscar Screenplay nominee

Moonrise Kingdom – Oscar Screenplay nominee

(*Django Unchained not WGA eligible, Oscar Screenplay winner, plus BP nominee)

Adapted (4/5)

Argo – WGA winner, Oscar screenplay winner, BP winner

Life of Pi – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Silver Linings Playbook – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Lincoln – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

2013

Original (5/5)

Her WGA/Oscar Screenplay winner, BP nominee

American Hustle – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Dallas Buyers Club – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Nebraska – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Blue Jasmine – Oscar Screenplay nominee



Adapted (2/5)

Captain Phillips – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Wolf of Wall Street – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

(*12 Years a Slave not WGA eligible, Oscar Screenplay + Picture winner)

Before Midnight – Oscar Screenplay nominee

2014

Original

The Grand Budapest Hotel – WGA winner, Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Boyhood – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Whiplash – Put in Adapted at the Oscars but Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Foxcatcher – Oscar Screenplay nominee

Nightcrawler – Oscar Screenplay nominee

(*Birdman not WGA eligible, Oscar Screenplay + Picture winner)



Adapted

Imitation Game – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

American Sniper – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

2015

Original

Spotlight – WGA/Oscar Screenplay Winner + BP winner

Bridge of Spies – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Straight Outta Compton – Oscar Screenplay nominee

Adapted

The Big Short – WGA/Oscar Screenplay Winner + BP nominee

The Martian – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Carol- Oscar Screenplay nominee

2016

Original

Moonlight (*Oscar Screenplay winner in ADAPTED + BP winner)

Manchester by the Sea – Oscar Screenplay Winner + BP nominee

La La Land – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Hell or High Water – Oscar Screenplay + BP nominee

Adapted

Arrival – WGA Screenplay winner, Oscar screenplay + BP nominee

Fences – Oscar screenplay + BP nominee

Hidden Figures – Oscar screenplay + BP nominee

2017

Original

Get Out – WGA/Oscar Screenplay Winner + BP nominee

Lady Bird – Oscar screenplay + BP nominee

The Shape of Water – Oscar screenplay + BP WINNER

The Big Sick – Oscar screenplay nominee

Adapted

Call Me by Your Name – Oscar screenplay Winner+ BP nominee

The Disaster Artist – Oscar screenplay nominee

Logan – Oscar screenplay nominee

Molly’s Game – Oscar screenplay nominee

Mudbound – Oscar screenplay nominee

2018

Original

Eighth Grade – WGA Screenplay winner

Green Book – Oscar Screenplay + BP winner

Vice – Oscar screenplay + BP nominee

Roma – Oscar screenplay + BP nominee

Adapted

Can You Ever Forgive Me? WGA Screenplay winner, Oscar screenplay nominee

BlacKkKlansman – Oscar screenplay WINNER + BP nominee

A Star Is Born – Oscar screenplay nominee + BP nominee

If Beale Street Could Talk – Oscar screenplay nominee

2019

Original

Parasite – WGA/Oscar Screenplay + BP Winner

1917 – Oscar screenplay + BP nominee

Marriage Story – Oscar screenplay + BP nominee

Knives Out – Oscar screenplay nominee

Adapted

Jojo Rabbit – WGA/Oscar screenplay WINNER + BP nominee

The Irishman – Oscar screenplay + BP nominee

Joker – Oscar screenplay + BP nominee

Little Women – Oscar screenplay + BP nominee

Obviously, it does not hurt a popular film to be left off the WGA’s list. We’ve seen plenty of films miss out on that nomination and then go on to win the Oscar for Screenplay and even for Best Picture.

And even when a film misses at WGA, as Green Book did in 2018, that still might not tell you what the eventual outcome is. Green Book’s uproar came along in time to influence the WGA and they picked Eighth Grade even though it wasn’t even nominated for an Oscar. That was unusual. But for Green Book to win Best Picture (and that was a hard year to predict, btw, though I got it right) it would have had to win Best Picture, EVEN AFTER losing the WGA.

In general, in the era of the preferential ballot (2009-present), the screenplay category is a bigger deal to Best Picture than even Best Director. We know that the Screenplay award is going to make a huge difference.

They are paired, Picture and Screenplay, with a few exceptions here or there, like The Shape of Water. But that doesn’t mean the WGA goes that way. It was a good early indicator of Parasite’s popularity. It is hard to know what the WGA’s impact will be this year, considering so many titles aren’t in the running.

Now let’s look at what we have so far:

First, let’s look at a couple of nominees. First up, the Golden Globes:

Promising Young Woman – Original

Mank – Original

Trial of the Chicago 7 – Original

The Father – Adapted

Nomadland – Adapted

Now let’s look at the Critics Choice Screenplay nominations:

BEST ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Minari

Promising Young Woman

Mank

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Sound of Metal

Trial of the Chicago 7

BEST ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

News of the World

The Father

One Night in Miami

First Cow

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Nomadland

Scripter (Adapted only)

Bad Education

First Cow

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

National Board of Review

News of the World – Adapted

Minari – Original

New York Film Critics

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Los Angeles Film Critics

Promising Young Woman

That leaves us with:

Original

Promising Young Woman III

The Trial of the Chicago 7 II

Never Rarely Sometimes Always II

Sound of Metal I

Adapted

One Night in Miami II

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom II

First Cow II

News of the World II

Bad Education I

Essentially, the pundits right now think that these awards will likely split at the Oscars, with Nomadland winning in Adapted and Chicago 7 winning in Original. Aaron Sorkin’s main competition seems to be Promising Young Woman.

The Trial of the Chicago 7 could head into the Oscars with a WGA win and a SAG ensemble win, giving it what Parasite had heading in, even if Chloe Zhao wins at the PGA and DGA. We’ll have to see how this all plays out, but something will have to happen to disrupt Chicago 7’s path for Promising Young Woman to rise and overtake it, but you never know.

It is still too early to be able to solidly predict how it might go. Here is how we think it might go. Our contest will follow this so you can enter your own predictions.

Sasha Stone’s predictions:

Adapted:

One night in Miami

Ma Rainey

First Cow

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

News of the World

Original:

Trial of the Chicago 7

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Alt. Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Mark Johnson’s predictions:

Adapted:

One Night in Miami

Ma Rainey

First Cow

I’m Thinking of Ending Things

News of the World

Original:

Trial of the Chicago 7

Promising Young Woman

Sound of Metal

Judas and the Black Messiah

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Marshall Flores’ Predictions

Original:

Da 5 Bloods

Judas and the Black Messiah

Never Rarely Sometimes Always

Promising Young Woman

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Adapted:

First Cow

The Invisible Man

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the World

One Night in Miami

Enter our contest!