What a treat that there are two — count ’em — two conversations about directing with David Fincher dropping this week. The first is with Ben Affleck on Fincher’s work and Mank. The second is on Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7. It is almost like someone said – you know, life kind of really sucks but here you go. Here’s a nice gift to lift your spirits.

Here is interview numer one (originally appearing in Variety’s series Directors on Directing):

And here is the podcast with Aaron Sorkin: