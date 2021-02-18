THE NOMINEES FOR OUTSTANDING MAKE-UP ARTISTS AND HAIR STYLISTS ARE:
1. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Make-Up
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Deborah Lamia Denaver, Sabrina Wilson, Miho Suzuki, Cale Thomas
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Katy Fray, Lisa Layman, Thomas Kolarek
The Prom
Eryn Krueger Mekash, J. Roy Helland, Kyra Panchenko, Donald McInnes
Promising Young Woman
Angela Wells, Brigitte Hennech, Adam Christopher
2. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill Corso, Dennis Liddiard, Stephen Kelley, Bianca Appice
Hillbilly Elegy
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Jamie Hess, Devin Morales, Jessica Gambardella
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Matiki Anoff, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Carl Fullerton, Debi Young
Mank
Gigi Williams, Michelle Audrina Kim
Mulan
Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, James MacKinnon
3. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Special Make-Up Effects **TIE**
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Bill Corso, Kevin Yagher, Steve Wang, Stephen Kelley
Hillbilly Elegy
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle, Jamie Hess
Mulan
Denise Kum, Chris Fitzpatrick
Pinocchio
Mark Coulier
The United States vs. Billie Holiday
Adrian Morot
Wonder Woman 1984
Jan Sewell, Mark Coulier
4. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Bill & Ted Face the Music
Donna Spahn-Jones, Budd Bird, Jeri Baker, Ulla Gaudin
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn)
Adruitha Lee, Cassie Russek, Margarita Pidgeon, Nikki Nelms
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Kimberly Boyenger, Tyler Ely
The Prom
Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Ka’Maura Eley, J. Roy Helland
Promising Young Woman
Daniel Curet, Bryson Conley, Lee Ann Brittenham
5. FEATURE-LENGTH MOTION PICTURE – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
Hillbilly Elegy
Patricia Dehaney, Tony Ward, Martial Corneville, Stacey Butterworth
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Mia Neal, Larry Cherry, Leah Loukas, Tywan Williams
Mank
Kimberley Spiteri, Colleen LaBaff
Mulan
Denise Kum, Rick Findlater, Georgia Lockhart-Adams, Terry Baliel
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey
Sharon Martin, Kat Fa
6. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Contemporary Make-Up **TIE**
Dead to Me
Jacqueline Knowlton, Toryn Reed, Kim Greene, Liz Lash
Grace and Frankie
Melissa Sandora, David De Leon, Bonita De Haven
Ozark
Tracy Ewell, Jillian Erickson, Susan Reilly Lehane
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Natasha Marcelina, Jen Fregozo
Schitt’s Creek
Candice Ornstein, Kerry Vaughan
Westworld
Elisa Marsh, John Damiani, Jennifer Aspinall, Rachel Hoke
7. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up **TIE**
Bridgerton
Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Claire Matthews, Louise Bannell
The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills
Hollywood
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kim Ayers, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez
The Mandalorian
Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Carlton Coleman
Perry Mason
Christien Tinsley, Corinne Foster, Steve Costanza, Gerry Quist
The Queen’s Gambit
Daniel Parker
8. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Special Make-Up Effects
Hollywood
Eryn Krueger Mekash, Kerrin Jackson, Ana Gabriela Quinonez
Lovecraft Country
Carey Jones, Heather Beauvais
The Mandalorian
Brian Sipe, Alexei Dmitriew, Samantha Ward, Scott Stoddard
Star Trek: Picard
James MacKinnon, Richard Redlefsen, Alexei Dmitriew, Vincent Van Dyke
Westworld
Justin Raleigh, Chris Hampton, Thom Floutz
9. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Empire
Melissa Forney, Nolan Kelly, Al Payne, Sterfon Demings
Grace and Frankie
Kelly Kline, Jonathan Hanousek, Marlene Williams
Ozark
Rita Parillo, Anna Hilton, Tanya Walker
RuPaul’s Drag Race
Curtis Foreman, Ryan Randall
Schitt’s Creek
Annastasia Cucullo, Ana Sorys
10. TELEVISION SERIES, TELEVISION LIMITED OR MINISERIES OR TELEVISION NEW MEDIA SERIES – Best Period and/or Character Hair Styling
Bridgerton
Marc Pilcher, Lynda J. Pearce, Adam James Phillips, Tania Couper
The Crown
Cate Hall, Emilie Yong-Mills
Hollywood
Michelle Ceglia, Barry Lee Moe, George Guzman, Michele Arvizo
The Queen’s Gambit
Daniel Parker
Ratched
Chris Clark, Natalie Driscoll, Michelle Ceglia, Dawn Victoria Dudley
11. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Contemporary Make-Up
Dancing with the Stars
Zena S. Green, Julie Socash, Donna Bard, Victor Del Castillo
Killing Eve Season 3
Juliette Tomes, Amy Brand
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Kristofer Buckle, James MacKinnon
The Oscars
Bruce Grayson, Angela Moos, Jennifer Aspinall, James MacKinnon
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Joanna Pisani
12. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAM SERIES OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Period and/or Character Make-Up
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
LaLette Littlejohn, Christopher Pizzarelli, Dorota Zajac
Saturday Night Live
Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Rachel Pagani
Sherman’s Showcase Black History Month Spectacular
Rebecca DeHerrera, Pam Farmer, Rebecca Lee Castro, Karen Knopp
Sylvie’s Love
Angela Wells, Angel Radefeld-Wright, Brigitte Hennech
Uncle Frank
Lindsay Irish Desarno, Diane Heller
13. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIEFOR TELEVISION – Best Contemporary Hair Styling
Dancing with the Stars
Kimi Messina, Jani Kleinbard, Regina Rodriquez, Roma Goddard
Euphoria “Trouble Don’t Last Always”
Melanie Smith, Kaity Licina
Mariah Carey’s Magical Christmas Special
Jayson Medina, Abraham Esparza, Nicole Walpert, Brian Steven Banks
Saturday Night Live/Adele as Host
Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher
The Voice
Jerilynn Stephens, Danilo Dixon, Roberto Ramos, Robert “LaMarr” Randall
14. TELEVISION SPECIAL, ONE HOUR OR MORE LIVE PROGRAMS SERIES, OR MOVIE FOR TELEVISION – Best Period Hair Styling and/or Character Hair Styling
The Clark Sisters: First Ladies of Gospel
Etheline Joseph, Yasmine Crosdale, Tenika Smith
Godmothered
Melissa Yonkey, Susan Buffington, Marie Larkin
Hamilton
Frederick Waggoner
Saturday Night Live/Kristen Wiig as Host
Jodi Mancuso, Cara Hannah, Inga Thrasher
Sylvie’s Love
Carla Joi Farmer, Linda Villalobos, Lillie Frierson, Stacey Morris
15. DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Make-Up
The Bold and the Beautiful
Christine Lai Johnson, Stacey Alfano, James Elle
The Ellen DeGeneres Show
Dionne Wynn
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Jason McGlothin, Gloria Elias-Foeillet, Chanty LaGrana, John Foster
The Real
Melanie Mills, Glen Alen Gutierrez, Motoko Honjo-Clayton
The Young and the Restless
Patricia Denney, Kathy Jones, Laura Schaffer, Kelsey Collins
16. DAYTIME TELEVISION – Best Hair Styling
The Bold and the Beautiful
Lisa Long, Danielle Spencer, Lauren Larsen, Christina Joseph
The Kelly Clarkson Show
Roberto Ramos, Tara Copeland
The Young and the Restless
Adriana Lucio, Lauren Mendoza, Regina Rodriquez. Jackie Zavala
The Real
Roberta Gardener-Rogers, Rachel Mason, Ray Dobson, Noogie Thai
Dr. Phil “From Tech Genius to Unmotivated Mess”
Mimi Vodnoy Love, Annette Jones
17. CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Make-Up
All That
Michael Johnston, Melanie Mills, Tyson Fountaine, Nadege Schoenfeld
The Baby-Sitters Club
Zabrina Matiru, Darah Wyant, Lindsey Pilkey
Danger Force
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Tyson Fountaine
Henry Danger
Michael Johnston, Brad Look, Kevin Westmore, Robert Maverick
Sesame Street
Jane DiPersio
18. CHILDREN AND TEEN TELEVISION PROGRAMMING – Best Hair Styling
All That
Joe Matke, Dwayne Ross, Theresa Broadnax
The Baby-Sitters Club
Florence Cepeda, Sasha Carnovale
Danger Force
Joe Matke, Roma Goddard, Yunea Cruz
Ghostwriter
Liz Roelands
Sesame Street
Jacqueline Payne
19. COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Make-Up
Bud Light Super Bowl LV “Post Malone”
Linda Barcojo, Kentaro Yano
Capital One “John Travolta Santa/Hungry Man”
Michael Ornelaz, Richard Redlefsen
Justin Bieber “Anyone”
Julie Hassett, Ally McGillicuddy, Kevin Haney, VyVy Tran
Lady Gaga “911”
Sarah Tanno, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash
The Weeknd “In Your Eyes”
Koji Ohmura, Shelby Smith
20. COMMERCIALS & MUSIC VIDEOS – Best Hair Styling
Frito-Lays “My Favorite Things”
Craig Gangi
Mountain Dew Zero “Bryan Cranston”
Vitto Trotta
Rufus Wainwright “Devils and Angels”
Sean James
Ozzy Osbourne “Under the Graveyard”
Melissa Yonkey, Troy Zestos
Workout/State Farm “Chris Paul and Alfonso Ribeiro”
Stacey Morris
21. THEATRICAL PRODUCTIONS (Live Stage) – Best Hair Styling
Frozen – Live at the Hyperion
Erin Zachary
Frozen
Suzanne Storey, Elaine Jarblanski, Chanthy Orellana
Hamilton (And Peggy Company)
Marcelo Donari, Robert Mrazik
Harry Potter and the Cursed Child
Vicky Martinez, Sophia Robinson, Jason Torres
Little Shop of Horrors
Sharon Peng, Jenny Maupin