Last week, Doug Roland’s Feeling Through was shortlisted for the Live Action Short category at this year’s Oscars. If it gets nominated, it will be the first film featuring a DeafBlind actor to land a nomination in that category. The short is executive produced by Academy Award winner Marlee Matlin, and it currently can be seen on Omeleto.

Feeling Through is the story of the connection between a homeless teen and a DeafBlind man. The film stars Steve Prescod and Robert Tarango.

Oscar winner Whoopi Goldberg hosted a Q&A with Roland, Matlin, and the film’s two stars. They talk about the importance of authentic casting and what inspired the film.