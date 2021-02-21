Awards Daily’s Megan McLachlan and Joey Moser discover a more mature Uggie in 2006’s Mr. Fix It.

Just as America’s sweetheart Meg Ryan threw her rom-com fans for a loop with graphic sex scenes in In The Cut, canine cutie Uggie dabbled in similar fare in Darin Ferriola’s Mr. Fix It. He reintroduces himself to audiences not as man’s best friend, but as a Man, best friend.

In this 2006 film, David Boreanaz stars as Lance Valenteen, a wannabe race car driver whose side hustle involves repeatedly ripping off the plot of My Best Friend’s Girl.

However, neither Dane Cook nor Jason Biggs could ever conjure the essence of Boreanaz in this pose.

This rom-com comes along at the height of when romantic comedies involved plots that fucked with the minds of their leads, in the same vein as Failure to Launch, How to Lose a Guy in 10 Days, and Good Luck Chuck. And in Lance’s case, he has a budget for the mind fuckery, enough to hire a graphic artist to illustrate Uggie for this presentation on how he will help Pat Healy win his ex-girlfriend back.

Uggie yet again delivers a show-stopping performance, and unlike most actors who do graphic sex scenes in a film, he still has a career after it.

In Episode 5, Joey Moser and I discuss the need for intimacy coordinators for animal sex in movies, the scene David Boreanaz probably wishes he could delete from his resume, and what watching Uggie’s filmography has taught us about how politically incorrect films were in the mid-aughts.

Listen here.