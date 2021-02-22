Their video opens with, “Award This! It’s happening whether you like it or not.” Funny. Here are their noms, where I was very happy to see Spree get in for Pic and Director. They also have a category called “What the Fuck is This Movie Even?”
Award This! Sports Documentary
Accidental Climber
Maybe Next Year
Nail in the Coffin: The Fall & Rise of Vampiro
Pretending I’m a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story
Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story
Unraveling Athena
Award This! Socially Relevant Documentary
Ask No Questions
Fat Fiction
Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo
Mighty Ira
The Prison Within
Waldo On Weed
Award This! Pop Culture Documentary
Animation Outlaws
Insert Coin
J.R. ‘Bob’ Dobbs and the Church of the ‘SubGenius’
The Last Blockbuster
The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story
The Ringmaster
Award This! Music Documentary
Creem America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine
InstaBAND
Live From The Space Stage: A HALYX Story
The Rise of the Synths
Risen: The Story of Chron “Hell Razah” Smith
Zappa
Award This! Indie Documentary
Coded Bias
The El Duce Tapes
Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace
Naughty Books
The Social Dilemma
The Truth About Marriage
Award This! Film About Movies or Filmmaking
Greenlight
Man in Camo
Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary
Once Upon A Time In Uganda
Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies
You Don’t Nomi
Award This! Indie Sci-Fi
Future
Minor Premise
Proximity
Same Boat
Save Yourselves!
Shifter
Award This! Indie Horror
Home With a View of the Monster
Millennial Killer
Scare Package
The Mortuary Collection
To Your Last Death
Uncle Peckerhead
Award This! Indie Comedy
The Argument
Call Me Brother
Corona Zombies
The Opening Act
The Planters
Sh!thouse
Award This! Indie LGBTQ+ Themed Film
Butt Boy
I Hate New Year’s
Five Women in the End
First Blush
Rialto
Tahara
Award This! Indie Action/Thriller
1BR
Centigrade
The Devil to Pay
Greenlight
Spree
Take Out Girl
Award This! WTF Indie like “What the Fuck is This Movie Even?”
Butt Boy
Call Me Brother
Lake Michigan Monster
Mope
The Special
To Your Last Death
Award This! Film Made During the 2020 Lockdown/Quarantine
2020 (A 1917 Parody)
Barbie & Kendra Save the Tiger King
Corona Zombies
Host
Love in Dangerous Times
Veneer
Award This! Indie Romantic Comedy
1 Night in San Diego
Babysplitters
Limerence
Olympic Dreams
Rent-A-Pal
Senior Love Triangle
Award This! Indie Drama
The Dark Divide
Frances Ferguson
Justine
Jezebel
One Hour Outcall
Sh!thouse
Award This! Indie Film Made for Less Than the Contents of an Oscar Gift Bag (Under
$100K)
The Blue
Call Me Brother
Frances Ferguson
Greenlight
Love in Dangerous Times
Man in Camo
Award This! Director
The Argument (Robert Schwartzman)
Call Me Brother (David Howe)
The Dark Divide (Tom Putnam)
Man in Camo (Ethan Minsker)
Senior Love Triangle (Kelly Blatz)
Sh!thouse (Cooper Raiff)
Spree (Eugene Kotlyarenko)
Shifter (Jacob Leighton Burns)
Award This! Directress
Night in San Diego (Penelope Lawson)
Five Women in the End (Kd Amond)
Jezebel (Numa Perrier)
Justine (Stephanie Turner)
Limerence (Tammy Minoff)
The Planters (Alexandra Kotcheff, Hannah Leder)
Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story (April Wright)
Tahara (Olivia Peace)
Award This! Indie Movie of the Year
The Argument
Call Me Brother
The Dark Divide
The Planters
Rent-A-Pal
Shifter
Sh!thouse
Senior Love Triangle
The Award This! “voice of God” aka show announcer and epic voice guy, Jon Bailey
(“Transformers: Combiner Wars”), will get the party started for a rollicking indie awards show.
Award This! sponsors and partners include Filmocracy, the Frida Cinema, Storyblocks,
Artist Vodka and charity HashtagLunchbag.
Last years presenters included Angie Wang (“MDMA,” and the upcoming “Shotgun Bride”),
Esther Ku (“Girl Code,” “Last comic Standing”), Erick Weber, editor of The Awards Ace,
Kimberly Browning (“All Hallows Eve 2,” “The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty”), Bil Dwyer
(“Hot in Cleveland,” “The Larry Sanders Show”), Matt Weinhold (“Trekkies,” “Beware the
Batman”), David Huntsburger, (“Bill Nye Saves the World,” and host of the “Space Cave”
podcast), Michael Cornacchia (“Hannah Montana: The Movie,” “Happy Feet”), Kevin Avery
(“Comedy Central,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”), James Kerwin (one of the founders of “Star Trek Continues” “When the Train Stops”), Ron Placone, co-host of “The Jimmy Dore Show”), Laura House, “Where the Heart is,” and show runner for “Secret Life of Boys”), Suzy Nakamura (“Avenue 5,” “Modern Family”), Chris Mancini (one of the founders of “Comedy Film Nerds”), Chris Gore (Film Threat founder), Alan Ng, managing editor of Film Threat, and Dante James, Film Threat writer and pop culture critic.
Film Threat’s Award This! is an event with a clear mission — to champion independent films in a variety of exciting categories in order to bring greater awareness to the growing number of exceptional independent films available on numerous platforms including VOD and streaming services. Recognizing these films during the height of award season creates a well-deserved visibility for these artists and creators.