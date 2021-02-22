Their video opens with, “Award This! It’s happening whether you like it or not.” Funny. Here are their noms, where I was very happy to see Spree get in for Pic and Director. They also have a category called “What the Fuck is This Movie Even?”

Award This! Sports Documentary

Accidental Climber

Maybe Next Year

Nail in the Coffin: The Fall & Rise of Vampiro

Pretending I’m a Superman: The Tony Hawk Video Game Story

Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story

Unraveling Athena

Award This! Socially Relevant Documentary

Ask No Questions

Fat Fiction

Inmate #1: The Rise of Danny Trejo

Mighty Ira

The Prison Within

Waldo On Weed

Award This! Pop Culture Documentary

Animation Outlaws

Insert Coin

J.R. ‘Bob’ Dobbs and the Church of the ‘SubGenius’

The Last Blockbuster

The Orange Years: The Nickelodeon Story

The Ringmaster

Award This! Music Documentary

Creem America’s Only Rock ‘n’ Roll Magazine

InstaBAND

Live From The Space Stage: A HALYX Story

The Rise of the Synths

Risen: The Story of Chron “Hell Razah” Smith

Zappa

Award This! Indie Documentary

Coded Bias

The El Duce Tapes

Going Attractions: The Definitive Story of the Movie Palace

Naughty Books

The Social Dilemma

The Truth About Marriage

Award This! Film About Movies or Filmmaking

Greenlight

Man in Camo

Never Surrender: A Galaxy Quest Documentary

Once Upon A Time In Uganda

Skin: A History of Nudity in the Movies

You Don’t Nomi

Award This! Indie Sci-Fi

Future

Minor Premise

Proximity

Same Boat

Save Yourselves!

Shifter

Award This! Indie Horror

Home With a View of the Monster

Millennial Killer

Scare Package

The Mortuary Collection

To Your Last Death

Uncle Peckerhead

Award This! Indie Comedy

The Argument

Call Me Brother

Corona Zombies

The Opening Act

The Planters

Sh!thouse

Award This! Indie LGBTQ+ Themed Film

Butt Boy

I Hate New Year’s

Five Women in the End

First Blush

Rialto

Tahara

Award This! Indie Action/Thriller

1BR

Centigrade

The Devil to Pay

Greenlight

Spree

Take Out Girl

Award This! WTF Indie like “What the Fuck is This Movie Even?”

Butt Boy

Call Me Brother

Lake Michigan Monster

Mope

The Special

To Your Last Death

Award This! Film Made During the 2020 Lockdown/Quarantine

2020 (A 1917 Parody)

Barbie & Kendra Save the Tiger King

Corona Zombies

Host

Love in Dangerous Times

Veneer

Award This! Indie Romantic Comedy

1 Night in San Diego

Babysplitters

Limerence

Olympic Dreams

Rent-A-Pal

Senior Love Triangle

Award This! Indie Drama

The Dark Divide

Frances Ferguson

Justine

Jezebel

One Hour Outcall

Sh!thouse

Award This! Indie Film Made for Less Than the Contents of an Oscar Gift Bag (Under

$100K)

The Blue

Call Me Brother

Frances Ferguson

Greenlight

Love in Dangerous Times

Man in Camo

Award This! Director

The Argument (Robert Schwartzman)

Call Me Brother (David Howe)

The Dark Divide (Tom Putnam)

Man in Camo (Ethan Minsker)

Senior Love Triangle (Kelly Blatz)

Sh!thouse (Cooper Raiff)

Spree (Eugene Kotlyarenko)

Shifter (Jacob Leighton Burns)

Award This! Directress

Night in San Diego (Penelope Lawson)

Five Women in the End (Kd Amond)

Jezebel (Numa Perrier)

Justine (Stephanie Turner)

Limerence (Tammy Minoff)

The Planters (Alexandra Kotcheff, Hannah Leder)

Stuntwomen: The Untold Hollywood Story (April Wright)

Tahara (Olivia Peace)

Award This! Indie Movie of the Year

The Argument

Call Me Brother

The Dark Divide

The Planters

Rent-A-Pal

Shifter

Sh!thouse

Senior Love Triangle

The Award This! “voice of God” aka show announcer and epic voice guy, Jon Bailey

(“Transformers: Combiner Wars”), will get the party started for a rollicking indie awards show.

Award This! sponsors and partners include Filmocracy, the Frida Cinema, Storyblocks,

Artist Vodka and charity HashtagLunchbag.

Last years presenters included Angie Wang (“MDMA,” and the upcoming “Shotgun Bride”),

Esther Ku (“Girl Code,” “Last comic Standing”), Erick Weber, editor of The Awards Ace,

Kimberly Browning (“All Hallows Eve 2,” “The Jacksons: A Family Dynasty”), Bil Dwyer

(“Hot in Cleveland,” “The Larry Sanders Show”), Matt Weinhold (“Trekkies,” “Beware the

Batman”), David Huntsburger, (“Bill Nye Saves the World,” and host of the “Space Cave”

podcast), Michael Cornacchia (“Hannah Montana: The Movie,” “Happy Feet”), Kevin Avery

(“Comedy Central,” “Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”), James Kerwin (one of the founders of “Star Trek Continues” “When the Train Stops”), Ron Placone, co-host of “The Jimmy Dore Show”), Laura House, “Where the Heart is,” and show runner for “Secret Life of Boys”), Suzy Nakamura (“Avenue 5,” “Modern Family”), Chris Mancini (one of the founders of “Comedy Film Nerds”), Chris Gore (Film Threat founder), Alan Ng, managing editor of Film Threat, and Dante James, Film Threat writer and pop culture critic.

Film Threat’s Award This! is an event with a clear mission — to champion independent films in a variety of exciting categories in order to bring greater awareness to the growing number of exceptional independent films available on numerous platforms including VOD and streaming services. Recognizing these films during the height of award season creates a well-deserved visibility for these artists and creators.