The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA) unveils its 2021 Golden Globe award recipients next Sunday night. Given that, it’s time for us to reveal our final predictions in categories covering both Film and TV with Jalal Haddad joining us. With a leading six nominations, will David Fincher’s Mank take home the big prize? Or will Chloe Zhau’s critics’ darling Nomadland win the day? Or does Aaron Sorkin’s The Trial of the Chicago 7 make a big splash that takes it to SAG and beyond? Given the pandemic-altered timeline, the Golden Globes boasts a prime pre-Oscar voting window. It will likely influence more than it ever has before.

But first, we dive into some of the controversy surrounding the HFPA and its alleged practices.

Be sure to stick around after the closing song for Joey’s interview with Jorge Molina, creator of the new scripted podcast JUST TO BE NOMINATED. Here’s the podcast tagline: “An actress is found dead the night she wins the Oscar. And then the real awards race begins.” You know you’re in…

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

