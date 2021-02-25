Disney and Pixar’s upcoming original feature film “Luca” is a fun and heartwarming story about friendship, stepping out of your comfort zone and two teenage sea monsters who experience a life-changing summer. Directed by Academy Award® nominee Enrico Casarosa (“La Luna”) and produced by Andrea Warren (“Lava,” “Cars 3”), “Luca” features a remarkable voice cast.

· Jacob Tremblay (“Room,” “Wonder”) lends his voice to Luca Paguro, a bright and inventive 13-year-old sea monster with endless curiosity—especially when it comes to the mysterious world above the sea.

· Jack Dylan Grazer (“We Are Who We Are,” “Shazam”) voices Alberto Scorfano, an independent, free-spirited teenage sea monster with unbridled enthusiasm for the human world.

· Emma Berman provides the voice of Giulia, an outgoing and charming adventurer who befriends Luca and Alberto.

· Maya Rudolph (“Bridesmaids,” “Saturday Night Live,” “Big Mouth”) voices Daniela, Luca’s mother.

· Marco Barricelli voices Massimo, Giulia’s father.

· Jim Gaffigan (“The Pale Tourist,” “Troop Zero”) voices Lorenzo, Luca’s father.