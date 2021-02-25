Translating a stage play to film is not an easy feat.

For every classic Who’s Afraid of Virginia Wolfe, there are 10 adaptations that are ultimately saddled with the time-honored criticism: “It feels like a filmed play.” But Netflix’s Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom largely avoids that challenge thanks to the accomplished direction of legendary theater director George C. Wolfe.

Wolfe manages to open up this adaptation of August Wilson’s play while still paying homage to the celebrated source material. It enhances the original material, opens it up in intriguing and beneficial ways, and allows the characters to breathe in new and revelatory ways. All of this is thanks to Wolfe’s expertly honed direction.

Here, in an exclusive video from Netflix, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom producers Denzel Washington and Costanza Romero, along with actors Viola Davis and Colman Domingo, share their experiences working with George C. Wolfe. They particularly provide insightful commentary on the translation of the stage play to a cinematic version.

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom is now streaming on Netflix.