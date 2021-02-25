The nominees for the 25th Art Directors Guild Awards have been announced in categories covering film and television. Winners will be announced on April 10 in a virtual ceremony. Ryan Murphy will receive the Cinematic Imagery Award at the event.
This year’s nominees in all categories are as follows:
FILM
PERIOD FEATURE FILM
Mank, Production Designer: Donald Graham Burt
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom, Production Designer: Mark Ricker
Mulan, Production Designer: Grant Major
News of the World, Production Designer: David Crank
The Trial of the Chicago 7, Production Designer: Shane Valentino
FANTASY FEATURE FILM
Birds of Prey: And the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn, Production Designer: K.K. Barrett
Pinocchio, Production Designer: Dimitri Capuani
Tenet, Production Designer: Nathan Crowley
The Midnight Sky, Production Designer: Jim Bissell
Wonder Woman 1984, Production Designer: Aline Bonetto
CONTEMPORARY FEATURE FILM
Da 5 Bloods, Production Designer: Wynn Thomas
I’m Thinking of Ending Things, Production Designer: Molly Hughes
Palm Springs, Production Designer: Jason Kisvarday
Promising Young Woman, Production Designer: Michael T. Perry
The Prom, Production Designer: Jamie Walker McCall
ANIMATED FEATURE FILM
A Shawn the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon, Production Designer: Matt Perry
Onward, Production Designer: Noah Klocek
Soul, Production Designer: Steve Pilcher
The Croods: A New Age, Production Designer: Nate Wragg
Wolfwalkers, Production Designers: Ross Stewart, Tomm Moore, Maria Pareja
TELEVISION
ONE-HOUR PERIOD OR FANTASY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Lovecraft Country: “I Am”
Production Designer: Kalina Ivanov
Perry Mason: “Chapter Three”
Production Designer: John Perry Goldsmith
The Crown: “War”
Production Designer: Martin Childs
The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi”
Production Designers: Andrew L. Jones, Doug Chiang
Westworld: “Parce Domine”
Production Designer: Howard Cummings
ONE-HOUR CONTEMPORARY SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Killing Eve: “Are You from Pinner?”
Production Designer: Laurence Dorman
Ozark: “Wartime”
Production Designer: David Bomba
The Flight Attendant: “After Dark”
Production Designer: Sara K. White
The Twilight Zone: “Among the Untrodden”
Production Designer: Michael Wylie
Utopia: “Just a Fanboy”
Production Designer: Steve Arnold
TELEVISION MOVIE OR LIMITED SERIES
Fargo, Production Designer: Warren Alan Young
Hollywood, Production Designer: Matthew Flood Ferguson
Little Fires Everywhere, Production Designer: Jessica Kender
The Alienist: Angel of Darkness, Production Designer: Ruth Ammon
The Queen’s Gambit, Production Designer: Uli Hanisch
HALF HOUR SINGLE-CAMERA SERIES
Dead to Me: “You Don’t Have to Go,” “It Had to Be You”
Production Designer: L.J. Houdyshell
Emily in Paris: “Emily in Paris”
Production Designer: Anne Seibel
Mythic Quest: Raven’s Banquet: “Pilot”
Production Designer: Mark Worthington
Space Force: “THE LAUNCH”
Production Designer: Susie Mancini
What We Do in the Shadows: “Resurrection,” “Collaboration,” “Witches”
Production Designer: Kate Bunch
MULTI-CAMERA SERIES
Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love: “Unintended Consequences”
Production Designer: Josee F. Lemonnier
Bob Hearts Abishola: “Randy’s a Wrangler,” “Paris is for Lovers, Not Mothers” “Straight Outta Lagos”
Production Designer: John Shaffner
Family Reunion: “Remember When Jade Was Down with the Swirl?” “Remember When Shaka Got Beat Up?”
Production Designer: Aiyana Trotter
The Neighborhood: “Welcome to the New Pastor,” “Welcome to the Hockey Game”
Production Designer: Wendell Johnson
Will & Grace: “Accidentally on Porpoise,” “We Love Lucy,” “It’s Time”
Production Designer: Glenda Rovello
SHORT FORMAT: WEB SERIES, MUSIC VIDEO OR COMMERCIAL
Adidas Originals: “Superstar – Change is a Team Sport”
Production Designer: Ruth De Jong
Apple: “Vertical Cinema”
Production Designer: Shane Valentino
Camila Cabello: “My Oh My”
Production Designer: François Audouy
Harry Styles: “Falling”
Production Designer: François Audouy
Taylor Swift: “Cardigan”
Production Designer: Ethan Tobman
VARIETY, REALITY OR COMPETITION SERIES
Earth to Ned: “Ned: The Musical”
Production Designer: Darcy Prevost
Saturday Night Live: “Host: John Mulaney + Music: David Byrne,” Host: Adele + Music: H.E.R.,” “Host: Dave Chappelle + Music: Foo Fighters”
Production Designers: Keith Raywood, Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, N. Joseph De Tullio
The Masked Singer: “The Season Premiere – The Masks Return”
Production Designer: James Connelly
The Voice: “Live Finale Ep. 18,” “The Blind Auditions, Season Premiere Ep. 1,”The Battles Premiere Ep. 6″
Production Designers: Zeya Maurer, James Connelly, Anton Goss
Wheel of Fortune: “Consumer Cellular Secret Santa,” “Fabulous Food”
Production Designer: Renee Hoss-Johnson
VARIETY SPECIAL
Black Is King
Production Designers: Hannah Beachler, Carlos Laszlo, Susan Linss, Miranda Lorenz, Brandon Mendez, Rika Nakanishi, Ethan Tobman
Democratic National Convention 2020
Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers
Super Bowl Half Time Show Starring Jennifer Lopez & Shakira
Production Designer: Bruce Rodgers
The Oscars
Production Designer: Jason Sherwood
Yearly Departed
Production Designer: Suzuki Ingerslev