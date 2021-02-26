Netflix’s newest documentary Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art isn’t your typical crime story. Directed by Barry Avrich, the film explores the story of one of New York City’s most celebrated art galleries and how it became embroiled in America’s largest art fraud. Thanks to this crime, the gallery closed after 165 years of operation.

Here’s the official description for Netflix’s Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art:

Made You Look: A True Story About Fake Art is a crime documentary about the largest art fraud in American history set in the super rich, super obsessed and superfast art world of New York. Controversy erupts when an unassuming couple floods the art market with a collection of fake art sold for millions to the prestigious Knoedler Gallery who then sold the art to collectors and the art world elite, in this entertaining and suspenseful tale of an $80 million ingenious con that everyone wanted to believe was real.

