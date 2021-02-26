We will hopefully posting a podcast tonight with our predictions explained. So watch this space for that.

On Sunday, two things are going to happen. The Golden Globes and Donald Trump’s first speech since the impeachment trial. Why this matters is that Twitter will have its bloody meat to chew on for the day and night and thus, I’m not 100% sure it will be 100% focused on the Golden Globes. Maybe it will. Trump has such a hold over all news and social media that I expect there will be some kind of meteoric plunge. But maybe I’ll be proven wrong. Who knows.

I’ll be posting our predictions below, but first you should check out:

Gurus of Gold predictions here.

And Gold Derby’s predictions here.

AwardsWatch here.

Variety’s here.

Next Best Picture here.

If you have a site and have posted your predictions, please put them in the comments below. And don’t forget to enter our contest.

Most seem to think the Globes will split the top awards, with Chloe Zhao winning for Best Director and The Trial of the Chicago 7 winning Best Picture. I am predicting Chicago 7, based on the Globes’ love for Aaron Sorkin overall. But I’m a little uncertain as to whether the film itself will resonate with those voters or if something else might upset in that top category. I see some over at Gold Derby taking a chance with other movies, like Mank or Nomadland or Promising Young Woman.

But we’ve gone back and forth on this long enough, let’s get on with predictions.

Best Film — Drama

The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores

Mank — Ryan Adams

Best Film — Musical/Comedy

Hamilton — Stone, Johnson (note: on Movie City News I have Borat), Adams

Borat — Moye, Flores

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland — Stone, Johnson, Flores

David Fincher, Mank — Moye, Adams

Screenplay

Chicago 7 — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores

Promising Young Woman — Adams

Best Actor — Drama

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Stone, Johnson, Flores, Adams

Anthony Hopkins, The Father — Moye

Best Actor — Musical/Comedy

Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton — Johnson, Adams

Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat — Stone, Flores

Andy Samberg, Palm Springs — Moye

Best Actress — Drama

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores, Adams

Best Actress — Musical/Comedy

Maria Bakalova, Borat — Johnson, Moye, Flores

Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit — Stone

Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot — Adams

Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy — Stone, Johnson, Flores

Amanda Seyfried, Mank — Moye, Adams

Supporting Actor

Sacha Baron Cohen, Chicago 7 — Stone, Moye, Flores

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — Johnson, Adams

Foreign Language Film

Minari — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores, Adams

Score

Mank — Stone, Moye, Adams

Soul — Johnson, Flores

Animated Film

Soul — Stone, Johnson, Flores, Adams

Wolfwalkers — Moye

And away we go!