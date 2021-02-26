We will hopefully posting a podcast tonight with our predictions explained. So watch this space for that.
On Sunday, two things are going to happen. The Golden Globes and Donald Trump’s first speech since the impeachment trial. Why this matters is that Twitter will have its bloody meat to chew on for the day and night and thus, I’m not 100% sure it will be 100% focused on the Golden Globes. Maybe it will. Trump has such a hold over all news and social media that I expect there will be some kind of meteoric plunge. But maybe I’ll be proven wrong. Who knows.
Most seem to think the Globes will split the top awards, with Chloe Zhao winning for Best Director and The Trial of the Chicago 7 winning Best Picture. I am predicting Chicago 7, based on the Globes’ love for Aaron Sorkin overall. But I’m a little uncertain as to whether the film itself will resonate with those voters or if something else might upset in that top category. I see some over at Gold Derby taking a chance with other movies, like Mank or Nomadland or Promising Young Woman.
But we’ve gone back and forth on this long enough, let’s get on with predictions.
Best Film — Drama
The Trial of the Chicago 7 — Sasha Stone, Clarence Moye, Mark Johnson, Marshall Flores
Mank — Ryan Adams
Best Film — Musical/Comedy
Hamilton — Stone, Johnson (note: on Movie City News I have Borat), Adams
Borat — Moye, Flores
Best Director
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland — Stone, Johnson, Flores
David Fincher, Mank — Moye, Adams
Screenplay
Chicago 7 — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores
Promising Young Woman — Adams
Best Actor — Drama
Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Stone, Johnson, Flores, Adams
Anthony Hopkins, The Father — Moye
Best Actor — Musical/Comedy
Lin-Manuel Miranda, Hamilton — Johnson, Adams
Sacha Baron Cohen, Borat — Stone, Flores
Andy Samberg, Palm Springs — Moye
Best Actress — Drama
Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores, Adams
Best Actress — Musical/Comedy
Maria Bakalova, Borat — Johnson, Moye, Flores
Michelle Pfeiffer, French Exit — Stone
Rosamund Pike, I Care A Lot — Adams
Supporting Actress
Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy — Stone, Johnson, Flores
Amanda Seyfried, Mank — Moye, Adams
Supporting Actor
Sacha Baron Cohen, Chicago 7 — Stone, Moye, Flores
Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah — Johnson, Adams
Foreign Language Film
Minari — Stone, Moye, Johnson, Flores, Adams
Score
Mank — Stone, Moye, Adams
Soul — Johnson, Flores
Animated Film
Soul — Stone, Johnson, Flores, Adams
Wolfwalkers — Moye
And away we go!