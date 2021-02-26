The 2021 Golden Globes will be announced on Sunday night. While we don’t know much about how the ceremony will go aside from it being another Zoom special, we do know some things going into Sunday’s ceremony. Netflix’s The Crown is going to have a very good night. Netflix’s The Queen’s Gambit will also probably have a very good night. Actually, Netflix itself looks like it’s going to have a very good night.

Lesser known things: will Schitt’s Creek win anything? Will the Hollywood Foreign Press Association reward the Emmy-sweeping series when it hasn’t before? Most observers point to it likely will go home empty-handed. The HFPA will likely move on to newer series like Apple’s Ted Lasso and HBO Max’s The Flight Attendant.

So, here are the full list of predictions for the TV categories from Team AD TV.

See you Sunday night!