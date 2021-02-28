I’ll be writing up a preview, along with predictions, later today, but here is your chance to predict the winners.

The Hollywood Foreign Press Association (HFPA), dick clark productions (dcp) and NBC are pleased to announce that Anthony Anderson (two-time Golden Globe Award nominee), Tiffany Haddish, Kate Hudson (Golden Globe Award winner and two-time nominee), Margot Robbie (two-time Golden Globe Award nominee), and Kenan Thompson will serve as presenters at this year’s 78th Annual Gold Globe® Awards.

They will join previously announced presenters Awkwafina, Kevin Bacon, Sterling K. Brown, Michael Douglas, Cynthia Erivo, Annie Mumolo, Joaquin Phoenix, Kyra Sedgwick, Susan Kelechi Watson, Kristen Wiig, Renee Zellweger and Catherine Zeta-Jones.

The 78th Annual Golden Globe® Awards, hosted by Tina Fey from the Rainbow Room in New York and Amy Poehler from The Beverly Hilton in Los Angeles, will air LIVE coast to coast on Sunday, Feb. 28, 2021 from 5-8 p.m. PT/8-11 p.m. ET on NBC and will be available to stream the next day on Peacock.