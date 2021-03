Check back throughout the evening for tonight’s winners in the TV categories!

Best Drama Series:

Best Musical or Comedy Series:

Best Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television:

Best Actor in a Drama Series:

Best Actress in a Drama Series:

Best Actor in a Comedy Series:

Best Actress in a Comedy Series: Catherine O’Hara, Schitt’s Creek

Best Actor in a Limited Series, Anthology Series of Movie Made for Television: Mark Ruffalo, I Know This Much is True

Best Actress in a Limited Series, Anthology Series or Movie Made for Television:

Best Supporting Actor: John Boyega, Small Axe

Best Supporting Actress: