Here are the key nominations:
Outstanding Achievement in Sound Editing – Feature Dialogue / ADR
Emperor
Sobini Films
Supervising Sound Editors: Glenn Morgan, D. Chris Smith Dialogue Editors: Robert Jackson
Greyhound
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editors: Michael Minkler, Warren Shaw, Will Digby, MPSE Supervising ADR Editor: Dave McMoyler
Dialogue Editors: Michelle Pazer, David Tichauer, Paul Carden
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Paul Urmson, Skip Lievsay, MPSE Supervising ADR Editor: Lidia Tamplenizza Dialogue Editors: Michael Feuser
Mank
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Ren Klyce, Jeremy Molod Supervising ADR Editor: Richard Quinn
Dialogue Editors: Kim Foscato, Lisa Chino, Cameron Barker
News of the World
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney, MPSE Supervising Dialogue Editor: Rachael Tate, MPSE Supervising ADR Editor: Anna MacKenzie
Nomadland
Searchlight Pictures
Supervising Sound Editors: Sergio Diaz, MPSE; Zach Seivers, MPSE
Sound of Metal
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicolas Becker Supervising ADR Editor: Carolina Santana Dialogue Editor: Michelle Couttolenc
Trial of the Chicago 7
Netflix
Supervising Sound and ADR Editor: Renee Tondelli
Dialogue Editors: Michael Hertlein, MPSE; Jeena Schoenke, Jon Michaels
Feature Effects/Foley
Cherry
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editor: Mark Binder, MPSE Sound Effects Editors: Donald Flick, Michael Gilbert, Matthew Coby
Greyhound
Apple TV+
Supervising Sound Editors: Warren Shaw, Michael Minkler, Will Digby, MPSE
Sound Designers: Ann Scibelli, Jon Title Sound Effects Editors: Jeff Sawyer, Richard Kitting, Odin Benitez, MPSE; Jason King
Foley Editor: Luke Gibleon
Foley Artist: Marko Costanzo
The Midnight Sky
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editors: Bjørn Schroeder, Randy Thom
Sound Designer: Kyrsten Mate
Sound Effects Editor: Leff Lefferts
Foley Editor: Nicholas Docter
Foley Artists: John Roesch, Shelley Roden
News of the World
Universal Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Oliver Tarney Sound Designer: Mike Fentum
Sound Effects Editors: Kevin Penney, Dawn Gough Foley Editor: Hugo Adams
Foley Artists: Sue Harding, Andrea King, Oliver Ferris
Sound of Metal
Amazon
Supervising Sound Editor: Nicolas Becker Sound Effects Editor: Carolina Santana Foley Editor: Pietu Korhonen
Foley Artist: Heikke Kossi
Tenet
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King
Sound Effects Editors: Michael W. Mitchell, Joseph Fraioli, Mark Larry
Foley Editors: Bruce Tanis, MPSE; Angela Ang Foley Artists: Catherine Harper, MPSE; John Roesch, MPSE; Katie Rose, Alyson Dee Moore, Chris Moriana, Shelley Roden, MPSE; Dan O’Connell, John Cucci, MPSE
Wonder Woman 84
Warner Bros.
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard King, Jimmy Boyle Sound Effects Editors: Rowan Watson, Michael Babcock, Jeff Sawyer
Foley Editors: Kevin Penney, Lily Blazewicz Foley Artists: Peter Burgess, Zoe Freed
Feature Documentary
Bee Gees: How Can You Mend a Broken Heart HBO Documentary Films Supervising Sound Editor: Jonathan Greber Sound Effects Editor: Pascal Garneau
Crip Camp
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Jacob Bloomfield-Misrach Dialogue Editor: Greg Francis
Sound Designers: Bijan Sharifi, William Sammons, James LeBrecht
John Lewis: Good Trouble Magnolia Pictures
Sound Effects Editor: Richard Gould Sound Designer: Christopher Barnett
My Octopus Teacher
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Barry Donnelly Foley Artist: Charl Mostert
The Reason I Jump
Vulcan Productions
Sound Effects Editors: Laurence Love Greed, Alexej Mungersdorff, Jack Wensley Dialogue Editor: Jamie McPhee
Foley Editor: Srdjan Kurpjel
Rebuilding Paradise
National Geographic
Sound Effects Editors: David Hughes, Richard Gould Sound Designer: Christopher Barnett
The Social Dilemma
Netflix
Supervising Sound Editor: Richard Gould Dialogue Editor: James Spencer Foley Artist: Andrea Gard
Zappa
Magnolia Pictures
Supervising Sound Editor: Lon Bender, MPSE
Dialogue Editors: Ryan Owens, George Anderson, Nick Pavey
Sound Effects Editors: Alex Nomick, P. Daniel Newman, Chris Kahwaty, MPSE
The rest here.