We’re hashing through last night’s Golden Globe Awards – winners, speeches, and the incredible discomfort of a Zoom call.

We’ve closed the book on the 2021 Golden Globe Awards. Here, in our latest podcast, the Water Cooler Gang gathers to talk about the show’s biggest moments in shocking winners and memorable speeches. We also forecast what the series in play could see down the road at Emmys 2021. Which will hopefully be a more traditional awards show.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

Thanks for listening and thank you, in advance, for subscribing and rating us on Apple Podcasts!

Music from https://filmmusic.io

“Cheery Monday” by Kevin MacLeod (https://incompetech.com)

License: CC BY (http://creativecommons.org/licenses/by/4.0/)