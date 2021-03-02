NOMINATIONS FOR THE 57th CAS AWARDS FOR
OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING FOR 2020
MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION
Greyhound
Production Mixer – David Wyman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Richard Kitting
Re-Recording Mixer – Beau Borders CAS
Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
Mank
Production Mixer – Drew Kunin
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker
Re-Recording Mixer – Nathan Nance
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
ADR Mixer – Charleen Richards-Steeves
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
News of the World
Production Mixer – John Patrick Pritchett CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith
Re-Recording Mixer – William Miller
Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy
ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS
Foley Mixer – Adam Fil Méndez CAS
Sound of Metal
Production Mixer – Phillip Bladh CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Nicolas Becker
Re-Recording Mixer – Jaime Baksht
Re-Recording Mixer – Michelle Couttolenc
ADR Mixer – Carlos Cortez Navarrette
Foley Mixer – Kari Vähäkuopus
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Production Mixer – Thomas Varga CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Julian Slater CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Babcock CAS
Scoring Mixer – Daniel Pemberton
ADR Mixer – Justin W. Walker
Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz
MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED
A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon
Dialogue & ADR Mixer – Dom Boucher
Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Burdon
Re-Recording Mixer – Gilbert Lake
Re-Recording Mixer – Adrian Rhodes
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Ant Bayman
Onward
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vincent Caro CAS
Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta
Scoring Mixer – Brad Haehnel
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Soul
Original Dialogue Mixer – Vincent Caro CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce
Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker
Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross
Scoring Mixer – David Boucher CAS
ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
The Croods: A New Age
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Leff Lefferts
Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS
Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte
Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis
Trolls World Tour
Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon
Re-Recording Mixer – Scott Millan CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Hackner
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS
Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS
MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY
David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet
Re-Recording Mixer – Graham Wild
Scoring Mixer – Gareth Cousins CAS
My Octopus Teacher
Re-Recording Mixer – Barry Donnelly
Foley Mixer – Charl Mostert
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jeff King
The Social Dilemma
Production Mixer – Mark A. Crawford
Re-Recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis
Scoring Mixer – Mark Venezia
Foley Mixer – Jason Butler
Zappa
Production Mixer – Monty Buckles
Re-Recording Mixer – Marty Zub CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Lon Bender
NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES
American Horror Story: 1984 Ep. 9 Final Girl
Production Mixer – Alex Altman
Re-Recording Mixer – Joe Earle CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Doug Andham CAS
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer – Jacob McNaughton
Fargo: Ep. 7 East/West
Production Mixer – J.T. Mueller CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Jeffrey Perkins
Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Eckberg
Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt
ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson
Lovecraft Country: Ep. 1 Sundown
Production Mixer – Amanda Beggs CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS
Scoring Mixer – Brad Hacknell
ADR Mixer – Miguel Araujo
Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS
The Queen’s Gambit: Ep. 4 Middle Game
Production Mixer – Roland Winke
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hoehn CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hirsch
Re-Recording Mixer – Leo Marcil
Scoring Mixer – Lawrence Manchester
Watchmen: Ep. 6 This Extraordinary Being
Production Mixer – Doug Axtell
Re-Recording Mixer – Joseph DeAngelis CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Carpenter
Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross
ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS
Foley Mixer – Antony Zeller CAS
TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR
Better Call Saul: Ep. 8 Bagman
Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS
Ozark: Ep. 10 All In
Production Mixer – Filipe Borrero CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine
Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS
ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS
Foley Mixer – Amy Barber
The Crown: S4, Ep. 1 Gold Stick
Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth
Re-Recording Mixer – Lee Walpole
Re-Recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen
ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah
Foley Mixer – Catherine Thomas
The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: S3, Ep. 8 A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo…
Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS
Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman
ADR Mixer – David Boulton
Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS
Westworld: S3, Ep. 4 The Mother of Exiles
Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Keith A. Rogers CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Benjamin L. Cook
Scoring Mixer – Ramin Djawadi
TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR
Dead to Me: Ep. 201 You Know What You Did
Production Mixer – Steven Michael Morantz CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Brad Sherman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Alexander Gruzdev
ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver
Modern Family: Ep.1118 Finale Part 1
Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo CAS
Production Mixer – Srdjan Popovic
Re-Recording Mixer – Dean Okrand CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Harman CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Peter Bawiec
ADR MIXER – Matt Hovland
Foley Mixer – David Michael Torres CAS
Ted Lasso: Ep. 110 The Hope that Kills You
Production Mixer – David Lascelles AMPS
Re-Recording Mixer – Ryan Kennedy
Re-Recording Mixer – Sean Byrne
ADR Mixer – Brent Findley
ADR Mixer – Marilyn Morris
Scoring Mixer – George Murphy
Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain
The Mandalorian: Ep. 102 Chapter 2: The Child
Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS
The Mandalorian: Ep. 205 Chapter 13: The Jedi
Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild
Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS
ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood
Foley Mixer – Jason Butler
TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS
Beastie Boys Story
Production Mixer – Jacob Feinberg
Production Mixer – William Tzouris
Re-Recording Mixer – Martyn Zub CAS
Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You
Production Mixer – Brad Bergbom
Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Kyle Arzt
Music Mixer – Bob Clearmountain
Hamilton
Production Mixer – Justin Rathbun
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante
Re-Recording Mixer – Rob Fernandez
Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Latham
Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time Ep. 1
Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS
Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata
Re-Recording Mixer – Danielle Dupre
Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor
Scoring Mixer – Dave Lynch
NASA & SpaceX: Journey to The Future
Production Mixer – Erik Clabeaux
Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Keeley CAS
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION
DPA Microphones, Inc.: DPA 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun Mic
Lectrosonics, Inc.: DCR822 Dual Channel Digital Audio receiver
Shure Incorporated: Axient AD3
Sound Devices, LLC: CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series
Sound Devices, LLC: Sound Devices Noise Assist
OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION
Evercast, LLC.: Evercast
Focusrite PLC: RedNet R1
iZotope, Inc.: RX8
The Cargo Cult: Matchbox
Todd-AO: Actors Mobile ADR