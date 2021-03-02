NOMINATIONS FOR THE 57th CAS AWARDS FOR

OUTSTANDING ACHIEVEMENT IN SOUND MIXING FOR 2020

MOTION PICTURES – LIVE ACTION

Greyhound

Production Mixer – David Wyman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Christian Minkler CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Richard Kitting

Re-Recording Mixer – Beau Borders CAS

Scoring Mixer – Greg Hayes

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

Mank

Production Mixer – Drew Kunin

Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce

Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker

Re-Recording Mixer – Nathan Nance

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

ADR Mixer – Charleen Richards-Steeves

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

News of the World

Production Mixer – John Patrick Pritchett CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mike Prestwood Smith

Re-Recording Mixer – William Miller

Scoring Mixer – Shawn Murphy

ADR Mixer – Mark DeSimone CAS

Foley Mixer – Adam Fil Méndez CAS

Sound of Metal

Production Mixer – Phillip Bladh CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Nicolas Becker

Re-Recording Mixer – Jaime Baksht

Re-Recording Mixer – Michelle Couttolenc

ADR Mixer – Carlos Cortez Navarrette

Foley Mixer – Kari Vähäkuopus

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Production Mixer – Thomas Varga CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Julian Slater CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Babcock CAS

Scoring Mixer – Daniel Pemberton

ADR Mixer – Justin W. Walker

Foley Mixer – Kevin Schultz

MOTION PICTURES – ANIMATED

A Shaun the Sheep Movie: Farmageddon

Dialogue & ADR Mixer – Dom Boucher

Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Burdon

Re-Recording Mixer – Gilbert Lake

Re-Recording Mixer – Adrian Rhodes

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer – Ant Bayman

Onward

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vincent Caro CAS

Original Dialogue Mixer – Doc Kane CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Semanick CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Juan Peralta

Scoring Mixer – Brad Haehnel

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

Soul

Original Dialogue Mixer – Vincent Caro CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ren Klyce

Re-Recording Mixer – David Parker

Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross

Scoring Mixer – David Boucher CAS

ADR Mixer – Bobby Johanson CAS

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

The Croods: A New Age

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-Recording Mixer – Christopher Scarabosio CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Leff Lefferts

Scoring Mixer – Alan Meyerson CAS

Foley Mixer – Richard Duarte

Foley Mixer – Scott Curtis

Trolls World Tour

Original Dialogue Mixer – Tighe Sheldon

Re-Recording Mixer – Scott Millan CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Paul Hackner

Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS

Foley Mixer – Randy K. Singer CAS

MOTION PICTURES – DOCUMENTARY

David Attenborough: A Life on Our Planet

Re-Recording Mixer – Graham Wild

Scoring Mixer – Gareth Cousins CAS

My Octopus Teacher

Re-Recording Mixer – Barry Donnelly

Foley Mixer – Charl Mostert

The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Jeff King

The Social Dilemma

Production Mixer – Mark A. Crawford

Re-Recording Mixer – Scott R. Lewis

Scoring Mixer – Mark Venezia

Foley Mixer – Jason Butler

Zappa

Production Mixer – Monty Buckles

Re-Recording Mixer – Marty Zub CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Lon Bender

NON-THEATRICAL MOTION PICTURE OR LIMITED SERIES

American Horror Story: 1984 Ep. 9 Final Girl

Production Mixer – Alex Altman

Re-Recording Mixer – Joe Earle CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Doug Andham CAS

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS

Foley Mixer – Jacob McNaughton

Fargo: Ep. 7 East/West

Production Mixer – J.T. Mueller CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Jeffrey Perkins

Re-Recording Mixer – Josh Eckberg

Scoring Mixer – Michael Perfitt

ADR Mixer – Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer – Randy Wilson

Lovecraft Country: Ep. 1 Sundown

Production Mixer – Amanda Beggs CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Marc Fishman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Mathew Waters CAS

Scoring Mixer – Brad Hacknell

ADR Mixer – Miguel Araujo

Foley Mixer – Brett Voss CAS

The Queen’s Gambit: Ep. 4 Middle Game

Production Mixer – Roland Winke

Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hoehn CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Eric Hirsch

Re-Recording Mixer – Leo Marcil

Scoring Mixer – Lawrence Manchester

Watchmen: Ep. 6 This Extraordinary Being

Production Mixer – Doug Axtell

Re-Recording Mixer – Joseph DeAngelis CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Chris Carpenter

Scoring Mixer – Atticus Ross

ADR Mixer – Judah Getz CAS

Foley Mixer – Antony Zeller CAS

TELEVISION SERIES – 1 HOUR

Better Call Saul: Ep. 8 Bagman

Production Mixer – Phillip W. Palmer CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer – Stacey Michaels CAS

Ozark: Ep. 10 All In

Production Mixer – Filipe Borrero CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Larry B. Benjamin CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin Valentine

Scoring Mixer – Phil McGowan CAS

ADR Mixer – Chris Navarro CAS

Foley Mixer – Amy Barber

The Crown: S4, Ep. 1 Gold Stick

Production Mixer – Chris Ashworth

Re-Recording Mixer – Lee Walpole

Re-Recording Mixer – Stuart Hilliker CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Martin Jensen

ADR Mixer – Gibran Farrah

Foley Mixer – Catherine Thomas

The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel: S3, Ep. 8 A Jewish Girl Walks Into the Apollo…

Production Mixer – Mathew Price CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ron Bochar CAS

Scoring Mixer – Stewart Lerman

ADR Mixer – David Boulton

Foley Mixer – George A. Lara CAS

Westworld: S3, Ep. 4 The Mother of Exiles

Production Mixer – Geoffrey Patterson CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Keith A. Rogers CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Benjamin L. Cook

Scoring Mixer – Ramin Djawadi

TELEVISION SERIES 1/2 HOUR

Dead to Me: Ep. 201 You Know What You Did

Production Mixer – Steven Michael Morantz CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Brad Sherman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Alexander Gruzdev

ADR Mixer – Jason Oliver

Modern Family: Ep.1118 Finale Part 1

Production Mixer – Stephen A. Tibbo CAS

Production Mixer – Srdjan Popovic

Re-Recording Mixer – Dean Okrand CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Brian Harman CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Peter Bawiec

ADR MIXER – Matt Hovland

Foley Mixer – David Michael Torres CAS

Ted Lasso: Ep. 110 The Hope that Kills You

Production Mixer – David Lascelles AMPS

Re-Recording Mixer – Ryan Kennedy

Re-Recording Mixer – Sean Byrne

ADR Mixer – Brent Findley

ADR Mixer – Marilyn Morris

Scoring Mixer – George Murphy

Foley Mixer – Jordan McClain

The Mandalorian: Ep. 102 Chapter 2: The Child

Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild

Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata

Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood

Foley Mixer – Blake Collins CAS

The Mandalorian: Ep. 205 Chapter 13: The Jedi

Production Mixer – Shawn Holden CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer – Bonnie Wild

Scoring Mixer – Christopher Fogel CAS

ADR Mixer – Matthew Wood

Foley Mixer – Jason Butler

TELEVISION NON-FICTION, VARIETY or MUSIC – SERIES or SPECIALS

Beastie Boys Story

Production Mixer – Jacob Feinberg

Production Mixer – William Tzouris

Re-Recording Mixer – Martyn Zub CAS

Bruce Springsteen’s Letter to You

Production Mixer – Brad Bergbom

Re-Recording Mixer – Kevin O’Connell CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Kyle Arzt

Music Mixer – Bob Clearmountain

Hamilton

Production Mixer – Justin Rathbun

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Volante

Re-Recording Mixer – Rob Fernandez

Re-Recording Mixer – Tim Latham

Laurel Canyon: A Place in Time Ep. 1

Re-Recording Mixer – Gary A. Rizzo CAS

Re-Recording Mixer – Stephen Urata

Re-Recording Mixer – Danielle Dupre

Re-Recording Mixer – Tony Villaflor

Scoring Mixer – Dave Lynch

NASA & SpaceX: Journey to The Future

Production Mixer – Erik Clabeaux

Re-Recording Mixer – Michael Keeley CAS

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT PRODUCTION

DPA Microphones, Inc.: DPA 4097 CORE Micro Shotgun Mic

Lectrosonics, Inc.: DCR822 Dual Channel Digital Audio receiver

Shure Incorporated: Axient AD3

Sound Devices, LLC: CL-16 Linear Fader Control Surface for 8-Series

Sound Devices, LLC: Sound Devices Noise Assist

OUTSTANDING PRODUCT POST PRODUCTION

Evercast, LLC.: Evercast

Focusrite PLC: RedNet R1

iZotope, Inc.: RX8

The Cargo Cult: Matchbox

Todd-AO: Actors Mobile ADR