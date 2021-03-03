Scott Wheeler, the makeup department head and prosthetics designer for Regina King’s One Night in Miami joins Awards Daily‘s Shadan Larki for an in-depth discussion of his work on the project.

It’s a testament to Scott Wheeler and his team that when we think of 2021 movies with major makeup and prosthetic work, One Night in Miami doesn’t immediately come to mind. But the drama about an imagined meeting between Malcolm X [Kingsley Ben-Adir], Muhammad Ali [Eli Goree], Jim Brown [Aldis Hodge], and Sam Cooke [Leslie Odom Jr.] required just that. Wheeler, who is on the Academy shortlist for makeup and hairstyling, relied on teeth plumpers, nostril prosthetics, contour and highlighting, and other tricks-of-the-trade to transform King’s actors into four of the most recognizable icons of American culture.

Watch below as Wheeler, a three-time Emmy winner, and Academy Award nominee, details One Night in Miami‘s epic transformations. And revisits some of his favorite past projects.

One Night in Miami is now available on Prime Video. Read more of Awards Daily’s One Night in Miami coverage here.