It was the day after their Golden Globe win, and Diane Warren and Laura Pausini were radiating with joy after they won the Best Original Song Golden Globe for “Io Si” from Netflix’s The Life Ahead. Due to the time difference, this was the first time Warren and Pausini were able to connect after their win. There was a lot of joy, a lot of celebration, and also a lot of respect between these two very talented women.

Throughout our conversation, it was great to hear about the collaboration that occurred and the years of respect these two women had for each other’s work. Working on the song “Io Si” (Seen) for the Netflix film The Life Ahead was a collaboration that had been years in the the making and made perfect by this beautiful film. Their song captures the emotions and kindness we all need to radiate today. Warren and Pausini’s collaboration brings about a beautiful song that perfectly fits within the film about seeing different viewpoints and finding love for one another.

These two one of a kind talents were a pure joy to speak with, and they deserve all the accolades that will come their way for this song. Please read below for more about our conversation.

Awards Daily: Congratulations on winning the Golden Globe last night. How does it feel to have this song honored?

Diane Warren: It felt amazing, and it was so unexpected. I am always just so happy to be nominated. There are hundreds of songs that come out in the movies every year. Film awards only have one song category unlike the Grammys which has numerous, so this feels extra special. I haven’t won the Oscar yet, but it would genuinely be an honor. I admire this community, and to be recognized even with nominations means so much.

Laura Pausini: The first thing I want to say is that I feel blessed to have worked with Diane. I loved being able to share my voice with her and work with her. She is such a talented artist. I wanted to make her brilliant work shine. I am honestly still crying with joy and feel so privileged to have won the Golden Globe last night

AD: What was it like getting to collaborate with one another on this project?

DW: Laura and I have talked for many years and this was the perfect project for us to finally collaborate on, the whole project was one large collaboration. The goal was for the song to fit within the film, and really mirror the message of the film. The film’s director Edoardo Ponti wanted the song in Italian. The song came across as jarring in English and it made sense for the song to be in Italian to mirror the film. I just think the song fits the movie so perfectly. Madam Rosa’s character is seen one way. They see her as an old prostitute taking care of criminal kids. Madame Rosa and the young boy create a unique bond.

I could not imagine anyone on the planet singing this song, and it was beyond, that last chorus, those notes.

LP: You make me feel like I am winning an award all over again with your words. Sometimes God or the stars are moving in a way that makes people see or feel in touch. Diane wrote a song to tell a message. I personally want to share this message with the word. The music and the theme of the song is beautiful.

AD: The song resonates outside of the movie: we all want people to see us and get us. What about this song is connecting with people today?

LP: I think, now more than ever, some people are shy and fragile. They need family around them to be stronger. Because of COVID many of us feel alone, and unfortunately we are living that experience. This song is an embrace and a hug, and something we need

Diane wanted to collaborate on this, I coordinated with Edoardo. Edoardo wanted the picture of being “Seen” to be stronger. This is the diamond on the whole project. Working with Edoardo was collaborative in this process, and it was the music with the movie, they are not separated. The music helps the movie to be complete and vice versa. It was tough to do all this stuff and hit every step. Sometimes when you have a long career like Diane and I have. Emotions are the key to everything in our life. You need to bring the emotional heft to your work. This is one experience where I am proud and happy to say I am proud of the end product.

AD: What is one last takeaway you would like people to have from the song and the film?

DW: I hope it makes people feel more seen and less invisible. Lead with love, see with your heart, then you will truly be seen.

Laura: Lots of people feel invisible, regardless of who they are and I hope this song helps them find solace. It’s very important for a song like this won a Golden Globe, having the music and our voice be heard. It’s beautiful that a young generation can experience this song

AD: Congratulations on the win again last evening!

DW: I genuinely believe my parents are my good luck charm, and my mom was with me last night. This would have been her birthday weekend, and my father’s birthday would have been the day of the Oscars. My dad was the first person to believe in me, and he bought me my first guitar. I think that is a sign!