LOS ANGELES, CA (March 4, 2021) – Nominees were announced today for the 23rd CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) celebrating excellence in film, television, and short-form costume design. Executive Produced by JumpLine and sponsored by Campari, winners will be announced during the ceremony which will take place on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.
For the first time in CDGA history, the annual awards show will be livestreamed for fans worldwide exclusively on Twitter @CostumeAwards at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET. This year’s host, presenters and honoree will be announced in the coming weeks.
“I would like to congratulate all of the nominees of the 23rd Costume Designers Guild Awards. We’ve had to come together as a community to support one another during these unprecedented times. We believe that through our work we have been supporting our audiences as well,” said Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892. “We look forward to honoring costume designers’ achievements and their creativity which has transported and inspired us.”
“With the need to shift our show to a virtual and limited in-person production, we embraced the opportunity to create an entirely new format that will amplify the recognition of these brilliant costume designers,” said JL Pomeroy, Executive Producer of CDGA and Founder of JumpLine. “For the first time, fans can tune-in on Twitter to help celebrate the innovative genius of the costume designers who bring characters to life in their favorite films and series.”
Following its exclusive live debut on Twitter, the awards show will remain on Twitter and also be available on demand the next day across platforms including CDGA.LIVE and CDGA’s Instagram.
Below is the full list of nominations for the 23rd CDGA:
23RD CDGA NOMINEES:
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film
Dolittle – Jenny Beavan
Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Michael Wilkinson
Mulan – Bina Daigeler
Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini
Wonder Woman 1984 – Lindy Hemming
Excellence in Contemporary Film
Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – Trayce Gigi Field
Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Erin Benach
Da 5 Bloods – Donna Berwick
Promising Young Woman – Nancy Steiner
The Prom – Lou Eyrich
Excellence in Period Film
Emma – Alexandra Byrne
Judas and the Black Messiah – Charlese Antoinette Jones
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
Mank – Trish Summerville
One Night in Miami – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck
Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television
The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Shawna Trpcic
Snowpiercer: “Access is Power” – Cynthia Summers
Star Trek: Picard: “Absolute Candor” – Christine Bieselin Clark
Westworld: “Parce Domine” – Shay Cunliffe
What We Do in the Shadows: “Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires” – Amanda Neale
Excellence in Contemporary Television
Emily in Paris: “Faux Amis” – Patricia Field & Marilyn Fitoussi
Euphoria: “Part 1: Rue – Trouble Don’t Last Always” – Heidi Bivens
I May Destroy You: “Social Media is a Great Way to Connect” – Lynsey Moore
Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending” – Debra Hanson
Unorthodox: “Part 2” – Justine Seymour
Excellence in Period Television
Bridgerton: “Diamond of the First Water” – Ellen Mirojnick & John W. Glaser III
The Crown: “Terra Nullius” – Amy Roberts
Lovecraft Country: “I Am.” – Dayna Pink
Mrs. America: “Shirley” – Bina Daigeler
The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game” – Gabriele Binder
Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television
Dancing with the Stars: “Villains Night” – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee
Hamilton – Paul Tazewell
The Masked Dancer: “Premiere – Everybody Mask Now!” – Gabrielle Letamendi & Candice Rainwater
The Masked Singer: “The Semi Finals – The Super Six” – Marina Toybina
Saturday Night Live: “John Mulaney / The Strokes” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian
Excellence in Short Form Design
Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema “The Stunt Double” short film – April Napier
The Killers: “Caution” music video – Samantha Kuester
Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” music video – Dawn Ritz & Kenn Law
Tim Burton Themed Halloween Party short film – Dawn Ritz
The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” music video – Ami Goodheart