LOS ANGELES, CA (March 4, 2021) – Nominees were announced today for the 23rd CDGA (Costume Designers Guild Awards) celebrating excellence in film, television, and short-form costume design. Executive Produced by JumpLine and sponsored by Campari, winners will be announced during the ceremony which will take place on Tuesday, April 13, 2021.

For the first time in CDGA history, the annual awards show will be livestreamed for fans worldwide exclusively on Twitter @CostumeAwards at 5:30pm PT / 8:30pm ET. This year’s host, presenters and honoree will be announced in the coming weeks.

“I would like to congratulate all of the nominees of the 23rd Costume Designers Guild Awards. We’ve had to come together as a community to support one another during these unprecedented times. We believe that through our work we have been supporting our audiences as well,” said Salvador Perez, President of the Costume Designers Guild, IATSE Local 892. “We look forward to honoring costume designers’ achievements and their creativity which has transported and inspired us.”

“With the need to shift our show to a virtual and limited in-person production, we embraced the opportunity to create an entirely new format that will amplify the recognition of these brilliant costume designers,” said JL Pomeroy, Executive Producer of CDGA and Founder of JumpLine. “For the first time, fans can tune-in on Twitter to help celebrate the innovative genius of the costume designers who bring characters to life in their favorite films and series.”

Following its exclusive live debut on Twitter, the awards show will remain on Twitter and also be available on demand the next day across platforms including CDGA.LIVE and CDGA’s Instagram.

Below is the full list of nominations for the 23rd CDGA:

23RD CDGA NOMINEES:

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Film

Dolittle – Jenny Beavan

Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey – Michael Wilkinson

Mulan – Bina Daigeler

Pinocchio – Massimo Cantini Parrini

Wonder Woman 1984 – Lindy Hemming

Excellence in Contemporary Film

Barb and Star Go to Vista Del Mar – Trayce Gigi Field

Birds of Prey (and the Fantabulous Emancipation of One Harley Quinn) – Erin Benach

Da 5 Bloods – Donna Berwick

Promising Young Woman – Nancy Steiner

The Prom – Lou Eyrich

Excellence in Period Film

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Judas and the Black Messiah – Charlese Antoinette Jones

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

Mank – Trish Summerville

One Night in Miami – Francine Jamison-Tanchuck

Excellence in Sci-Fi / Fantasy Television

The Mandalorian: “Chapter 13: The Jedi” – Shawna Trpcic

Snowpiercer: “Access is Power” – Cynthia Summers

Star Trek: Picard: “Absolute Candor” – Christine Bieselin Clark

Westworld: “Parce Domine” – Shay Cunliffe

What We Do in the Shadows: “Nouveau Théâtre des Vampires” – Amanda Neale

Excellence in Contemporary Television

Emily in Paris: “Faux Amis” – Patricia Field & Marilyn Fitoussi

Euphoria: “Part 1: Rue – Trouble Don’t Last Always” – Heidi Bivens

I May Destroy You: “Social Media is a Great Way to Connect” – Lynsey Moore

Schitt’s Creek: “Happy Ending” – Debra Hanson

Unorthodox: “Part 2” – Justine Seymour

Excellence in Period Television

Bridgerton: “Diamond of the First Water” – Ellen Mirojnick & John W. Glaser III

The Crown: “Terra Nullius” – Amy Roberts

Lovecraft Country: “I Am.” – Dayna Pink

Mrs. America: “Shirley” – Bina Daigeler

The Queen’s Gambit: “End Game” – Gabriele Binder

Excellence in Variety, Reality-Competition, Live Television

Dancing with the Stars: “Villains Night” – Daniela Gschwendtner & Steven Norman Lee

Hamilton – Paul Tazewell

The Masked Dancer: “Premiere – Everybody Mask Now!” – Gabrielle Letamendi & Candice Rainwater

The Masked Singer: “The Semi Finals – The Super Six” – Marina Toybina

Saturday Night Live: “John Mulaney / The Strokes” – Tom Broecker & Eric Justian

Excellence in Short Form Design

Apple: Shot on iPhone by Damien Chazelle – Vertical Cinema “The Stunt Double” short film – April Napier

The Killers: “Caution” music video – Samantha Kuester

Selena Gomez: “Boyfriend” music video – Dawn Ritz & Kenn Law

Tim Burton Themed Halloween Party short film – Dawn Ritz

The Weeknd: “Blinding Lights” music video – Ami Goodheart