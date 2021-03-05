An ordinary day at school takes a dramatic turn in the stellar live action short contender, Bittu. Directed by Karishma Dev Dube, the short is based on an incident from 2013 when at least 23 students died in an accidental poisoning in Bihar, India. The film captures the innocence of youth so well that it feels like a documentary at times even though Dube wanted to stay away from recreating the incident.

Director Mira Nair moderates this panel with Dube and Bittu cinematographer and producer Shreya Dev Dube. They talk about realism, working with their young actress, and their favorite memoies on set.