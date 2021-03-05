As is our tradition here at Awards Daily, when ballots are sent out we get a chance to pathetically beg for our favorites to be noticed. Now is your chance to blast it into the universe in hopes something comes back.

Dear Academy, hear my plea!

I think my own passions are self evident, but additionally, I hope that in this last year of Oscar voting voters don’t just pick five but they pick as many as possible to cast a wider net. That way we can have 9 nominees in the Best Picture category.

Your turn!