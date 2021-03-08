DOCUMENTARY
MICHAEL DWECK & GREGORY KERSHAW
The Truffle Hunters (Sony Pictures Classics)
PIPPA EHRLICH & JAMES REED
My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)
DAVID FRANCE
Welcome to Chechnya (HBO Max)
AMANDA MCBAINE & JESSE MOSS
Boys State (Apple / A24)
BENJAMIN REE
The Painter and the Thief (Elevation Pictures)
DRAMATIC SERIES
JASON BATEMAN
Ozark, “Wartime” (Netflix)
JON FAVREAU
The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal” (Disney+)
VINCE GILLIGAN
Better Call Saul, “Bagman” (AMC)
LESLI LINKA GLATTER
Homeland, “Prisoners of War” (Showtime)
JULIE ANNE ROBINSON
Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water” (Netflix)
COMEDY SERIES
ZACH BRAFF
Ted Lasso, “Biscuits” (Apple TV+)
MJ DELANEY
Ted Lasso, “The Hope that Kills You” (Apple TV+)
SUSANNA FOGEL
The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency” (HBO Max)
ERIN O’MALLEY
Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Surprise Party” (HBO)
JEFF SCHAFFER
Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Spite Store” (HBO)
MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES
SUSANNE BIER
The Undoing (HBO)
SCOTT FRANK
The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)
THOMAS KAIL
Hamilton (Disney+)
MATT SHAKMAN
WandaVision (Disney +)
LYNN SHELTON
Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way” (Hulu)
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING
PAUL G. CASEY
Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode 1835” (HBO)
JIM HOSKINSON
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “#1025 Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection” (CBS)
DON ROY KING
Saturday Night Live, “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters” (NBC)
DAVID PAUL MEYER
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “President Obama: Inspiring Future Leaders & “A
Promised Land”” (Comedy Central)
CHRISTOPHER WERNER
Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Trump & Election Results” (HBO)
VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS
STACEY ANGELES
The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents “Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cried with
Desi Lydic” (Comedy Central)
MARIELLE HELLER
What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon)
JIM HOSKINSON
The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s
Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” (Showtime)
SPIKE LEE
American Utopia (HBO)
THOMAS SCHLAMME
A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)
REALITY PROGRAMS
DAVID CHARLES
Eco Challenge, “3,2,1…Go!” (Amazon)
JON FAVREAU
The Chef Show, “Tartine” (Netflix)
KEN FUCHS
Shark Tank, “1211” (ABC)
JOSEPH GUIDRY
Full Bloom, “Petal to the Metal” (HBO Max)
RICH KIM
Lego Masters, “Mega City Block” (FOX)
CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS
KABIR AKHTAR
High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, “Opening Night” (Disney+)
LARISSA BILLS
On Pointe, “Showtime!” (Disney+)
DEAN ISRAELITE
The Astronauts, “Countdown” (Nickelodeon)
RICHIE KEEN
The Healing Powers of Dude, “Second Step: Homeroom” (Netflix)
AMY SCHATZ
We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)
COMMERCIALS
STEVE AYSON (MJZ)
The Great Chase, Nike – Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai
NISHA GANATRA (Chelsea Pictures)
#wombstories, Bodyform/Libresse – AMVBBDO
NICLAS LARSSON (MJZ)
See the Unseen, VW Touareg – adam&eveDDB
The Parents, Volvo XC60 – Forsman & Bodenfors
MELINA MATSOUKAS (Prettybird)
You Love Me, Beats by Dr. Dre – Translation
TAIKA WAITITI (Hungry Man)
The Letter, Coca-Cola – Wieden & Kennedy London
***
Los Angeles – The Directors Guild of America today announced the nominees for Outstanding
Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials and Documentary for 2020.
The winners will be announced at the 73rd Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, April 10, 2021,
which will be a private virtual event for DGA members.
***
For a complete list of nominations in all categories, please visit the Awards section of the DGA
website at www.dga.org.
The Theatrical Feature Film and First-Time Feature Film nominees for the 73rd Annual
DGA Awards will be announced on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.