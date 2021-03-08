DOCUMENTARY

MICHAEL DWECK & GREGORY KERSHAW

The Truffle Hunters (Sony Pictures Classics)

PIPPA EHRLICH & JAMES REED

My Octopus Teacher (Netflix)

DAVID FRANCE

Welcome to Chechnya (HBO Max)

AMANDA MCBAINE & JESSE MOSS

Boys State (Apple / A24)

BENJAMIN REE

The Painter and the Thief (Elevation Pictures)

DRAMATIC SERIES

JASON BATEMAN

Ozark, “Wartime” (Netflix)

JON FAVREAU

The Mandalorian, “Chapter 9: The Marshal” (Disney+)

VINCE GILLIGAN

Better Call Saul, “Bagman” (AMC)

LESLI LINKA GLATTER

Homeland, “Prisoners of War” (Showtime)

JULIE ANNE ROBINSON

Bridgerton, “Diamond of the First Water” (Netflix)

COMEDY SERIES

ZACH BRAFF

Ted Lasso, “Biscuits” (Apple TV+)

MJ DELANEY

Ted Lasso, “The Hope that Kills You” (Apple TV+)

SUSANNA FOGEL

The Flight Attendant, “In Case of Emergency” (HBO Max)

ERIN O’MALLEY

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Surprise Party” (HBO)

JEFF SCHAFFER

Curb Your Enthusiasm, “The Spite Store” (HBO)

MOVIES FOR TELEVISION AND LIMITED SERIES

SUSANNE BIER

The Undoing (HBO)

SCOTT FRANK

The Queen’s Gambit (Netflix)

THOMAS KAIL

Hamilton (Disney+)

MATT SHAKMAN

WandaVision (Disney +)

LYNN SHELTON

Little Fires Everywhere, “Find a Way” (Hulu)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – REGULARLY SCHEDULED PROGRAMMING

PAUL G. CASEY

Real Time With Bill Maher, “Episode 1835” (HBO)

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “#1025 Live Show Following Capitol Insurrection” (CBS)

DON ROY KING

Saturday Night Live, “Dave Chappelle; Foo Fighters” (NBC)

DAVID PAUL MEYER

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah, “President Obama: Inspiring Future Leaders & “A

Promised Land”” (Comedy Central)

CHRISTOPHER WERNER

Last Week Tonight with John Oliver, “Trump & Election Results” (HBO)

VARIETY/TALK/NEWS/SPORTS – SPECIALS

STACEY ANGELES

The Daily Show with Trevor Noah Presents “Remembering RBG: A Nation Ugly Cried with

Desi Lydic” (Comedy Central)

MARIELLE HELLER

What the Constitution Means to Me (Amazon)

JIM HOSKINSON

The Late Show with Stephen Colbert, “Stephen Colbert’s Election Night 2020: Democracy’s

Last Stand: Building Back America Great Again Better 2020” (Showtime)

SPIKE LEE

American Utopia (HBO)

THOMAS SCHLAMME

A West Wing Special to Benefit When We All Vote (HBO Max)

REALITY PROGRAMS

DAVID CHARLES

Eco Challenge, “3,2,1…Go!” (Amazon)

JON FAVREAU

The Chef Show, “Tartine” (Netflix)

KEN FUCHS

Shark Tank, “1211” (ABC)

JOSEPH GUIDRY

Full Bloom, “Petal to the Metal” (HBO Max)

RICH KIM

Lego Masters, “Mega City Block” (FOX)

CHILDREN’S PROGRAMS

KABIR AKHTAR

High School Musical: The Musical – The Series, “Opening Night” (Disney+)

LARISSA BILLS

On Pointe, “Showtime!” (Disney+)

DEAN ISRAELITE

The Astronauts, “Countdown” (Nickelodeon)

RICHIE KEEN

The Healing Powers of Dude, “Second Step: Homeroom” (Netflix)

AMY SCHATZ

We Are the Dream: The Kids of the Oakland MLK Oratorical Fest (HBO)

COMMERCIALS

STEVE AYSON (MJZ)

The Great Chase, Nike – Wieden + Kennedy Shanghai

NISHA GANATRA (Chelsea Pictures)

#wombstories, Bodyform/Libresse – AMVBBDO

NICLAS LARSSON (MJZ)

See the Unseen, VW Touareg – adam&eveDDB

The Parents, Volvo XC60 – Forsman & Bodenfors

MELINA MATSOUKAS (Prettybird)

You Love Me, Beats by Dr. Dre – Translation

TAIKA WAITITI (Hungry Man)

The Letter, Coca-Cola – Wieden & Kennedy London

Los Angeles – The Directors Guild of America today announced the nominees for Outstanding

Directorial Achievement in Television, Commercials and Documentary for 2020.

The winners will be announced at the 73rd Annual DGA Awards on Saturday, April 10, 2021,

which will be a private virtual event for DGA members.

For a complete list of nominations in all categories, please visit the Awards section of the DGA

website at www.dga.org.

The Theatrical Feature Film and First-Time Feature Film nominees for the 73rd Annual

DGA Awards will be announced on Tuesday, March 9, 2021.