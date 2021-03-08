Big awards dump coming our way starting early in the AM tomorrow (PST) with the BAFTAs, later in the morning the DGA awards (around 10am) and after that, the ASC nominations.
Feel free to leave your predictions in the comments and any No Guts, No Glory picks you might have.
My ASC predictions are:
Nomadland
Mank
News of the World
Trial of the Chicago 7
Minari
My ASC No Guts, No Glory: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom or Promising Young Woman
My DGA predictions are:
Zhao, Nomadland
Fincher, Mank
Sorkin, Chicago 7
Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Chung, Minari
No Guts, No Glory: Regina King, One Night in Miami
BAFTA – I won’t predict all of them but I will do Director since it is “by committee”–
Zhao
Fincher
Sorkin
Fennell
Chung
King
My No Guts, No Glory prediction is that all five directing nominees are women and then Aaron Sorkin:
Chloe Zhao, Nomadland
Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman
Regina King, One Night in Miami
Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version
Rose Glass, Saint Maud
Aaron Sorkin, Trial of the Chicago 7
Your turn!