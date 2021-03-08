Big awards dump coming our way starting early in the AM tomorrow (PST) with the BAFTAs, later in the morning the DGA awards (around 10am) and after that, the ASC nominations.

Feel free to leave your predictions in the comments and any No Guts, No Glory picks you might have.

My ASC predictions are:

Nomadland

Mank

News of the World

Trial of the Chicago 7

Minari

My ASC No Guts, No Glory: Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom or Promising Young Woman

My DGA predictions are:

Zhao, Nomadland

Fincher, Mank

Sorkin, Chicago 7

Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Chung, Minari

No Guts, No Glory: Regina King, One Night in Miami

BAFTA – I won’t predict all of them but I will do Director since it is “by committee”–

Zhao

Fincher

Sorkin

Fennell

Chung

King

My No Guts, No Glory prediction is that all five directing nominees are women and then Aaron Sorkin:

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

Regina King, One Night in Miami

Radha Blank, The Forty-Year-Old Version

Rose Glass, Saint Maud

Aaron Sorkin, Trial of the Chicago 7

Your turn!