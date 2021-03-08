Darryl F. Zanuck Award for Outstanding Producer of Theatrical Motion Pictures
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
Producers: Sacha Baron Cohen, Monica Levinson, Anthony Hines
Judas and the Black Messiah
Producers: Charles D. King, Ryan Coogler, Shaka King
Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
Producers: Denzel Washington, Todd Black
Mank
Producers: Ceán Chaffin, Eric Roth, Douglas Urbanski
Minari
Producer: Christina Oh
Nomadland
Producers: Frances McDormand, Peter Spears, Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Chloé Zhao
One Night In Miami…
Producers: Jess Wu Calder & Keith Calder, Jody Klein
Promising Young Woman
Producers: Josey McNamara, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Emerald Fennell
Sound Of Metal
Producers: Bert Hamelinck, Sacha Ben Harroche
The Trial of the Chicago 7
Producers: Marc Platt, Stuart Besser
Award for Outstanding Producer of Animated Theatrical Motion Pictures
The Croods: A New Age
Producer: Mark Swift
Onward
Producer: Kori Rae
Over the Moon
Producers: Gennie Rim, Peilin Chou
Soul
Producer: Dana Murray
Wolfwalkers
Producers: Paul Young, Nora Twomey, Tomm Moore, Stéphan Roelants
Norman Felton Award for Outstanding Producer of Episodic Television – Drama