This week, the Water Cooler Podcast delves into Disney+’s buzzy limited series WandaVision. Plus, we catch up on Critics Choice winners and DGA TV nominees!

We’ve waited patiently for Disney+’s WandaVision to wrap. This week at the Water Cooler, Joey, Megan, and Clarence catch up on the series as a complete whole. Here, we run the gamut of Marvel tolerance from the devotee (Clarence) to the completely agnostic (Megan). So, how did the series settle with each of us? What did we think of the sitcom aspects versus the eventual Marvel deep-dive? We chat about the performances, the story, and the eventual Emmy trajectory. Plus, should Kathryn Hahn really win awards for her role here?

Bur first, it’s awards season… still. We chat about the recent Critics Choice Award winners and the DGA TV nominations.

We close our podcast, as always, with the Flash Forward to the media we’re most anticipating in the upcoming week.

