BEST FILM
- The Father – Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt
- The Mauritanian – Tbc
- Nomadland – Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances Mcdormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman – Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey Mcnamara
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Stuart Besser, Marc Platt
OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM
- Calm With Horses – Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh
- The Dig – Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini
- The Father – Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton
- His House – Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee
- Limbo – Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont
- The Mauritanian – Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
- Mogul Mowgli – Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett Mcghee
- Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey Mcnamara
- Rocks – Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
- Saint Maud – Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman
OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER
- His House – Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)
- Limbo – Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]
- Moffie – Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]
- Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)
- Saint Maud – Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]
FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE
- Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen
- Dear Comrades! – Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov
- Les Misérables – Ladj Ly
- Minari 0 Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh
- Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich
ANIMATED FILM
- Onward – Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae
- Soul – Pete Docter, Dana Murray
- Wolfwalkers – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young
DIRECTOR
- Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg
- Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy
- Minari – Lee Isaac Chung
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić
- Rocks – Sarah Gavron
LEADING ACTRESS
- Bukky Bakray – Rocks
- Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version
- Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman
- Frances Mcdormand – Nomadland
- Wunmi Mosaku – His House
- Alfre Woodard – Clemency
SUPPORTING ACTRESS
- Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses
- Kosar Ali – Rocks
- Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
- Dominique Fishback – Judas And The Black Messiah
- Ashley Madekwe – County Lines
- Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari
LEADING ACTOR
- Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal
- Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom
- Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger
- Anthony Hopkins – The Father
- Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round
- Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian
SUPPORTING ACTOR
- Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah
- Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses
- Alan Kim – Minari
- Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami…
- Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods
- Paul Raci – Sound Of Metal
ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY
- Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg
- Mank – Jack Fincher
- Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell
- Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin
ADAPTED SCREENPLAY
- The Dig – Moira Buffini
- The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller
- The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani
ORIGINAL SCORE
- Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
- Minari – Emile Mosseri
- News Of The World – James Newton Howard
- Promising Young Woman – Anthony Willis
- Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross
CASTING
- Calm With Horses – Shaheen Baig
- Judas And The Black Messiah – Alexa L. Fogel
- Minari – Julia Kim
- Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu
- Rocks – Lucy Pardee
CINEMATOGRAPHY
- Judas And The Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt
- Mank – Erik Messerschmidt
- The Mauritanian – Alwin H. Küchler
- News Of The World – Dariusz Wolski
- Nomadland – Joshua James Richards
EDITING
- The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos
- Nomadland – Chloé Zhao
- Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval
- Sound Of Metal – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen
- The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten
PRODUCTION DESIGN
- The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald
- The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone
- Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale
- News Of The World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan
- Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer
COSTUME DESIGN
- Ammonite – Michael O’connor
- The Dig – Alice Babidge
- Emma – Alexandra Byrne
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth
- Mank – Trish Summerville
MAKE UP & HAIR
- The Dig Jenny Shircore
- Hillbilly Elegy Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle
- Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal
- Mank Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams
- Pinocchio Mark Coulier
SOUND
- Greyhound – Tbc
- News Of The World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney
- Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder
- Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker
- Sound Of Metal – Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc
SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS
- Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt
- The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins
- Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury
- The One And Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher
- Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley
BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION
- The Fire Next Time – Renaldho Pelle, Yanling Wang, Kerry Jade Kolbe
- The Owl And The Pussycat – Mole Hill, Laura Duncalf
- The Song Of A Lost Boy – Daniel Quirke, Jamie Macdonald, Brid Arnstein