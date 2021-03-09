BEST FILM

The Father – Philippe Carcassonne, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt

The Mauritanian – Tbc

Nomadland – Mollye Asher, Dan Janvey, Frances Mcdormand, Peter Spears, Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Ben Browning, Emerald Fennell, Ashley Fox, Josey Mcnamara

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Stuart Besser, Marc Platt

OUTSTANDING BRITISH FILM

Calm With Horses – Nick Rowland, Daniel Emmerson, Joe Murtagh

The Dig – Simon Stone, Gabrielle Tana, Moira Buffini

The Father – Florian Zeller, Philippe Carcassone, Jean-Louis Livi, David Parfitt, Christopher Hampton

His House – Remi Weekes, Martin Gentles, Edward Kings, Roy Lee

Limbo – Ben Sharrock, Irune Gurtubai, Angus Lamont

The Mauritanian – Kevin Macdonald, Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Mogul Mowgli – Bassam Tariq, Riz Ahmed, Thomas Benski, Bennett Mcghee

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell, Ben Browning, Ashley Fox, Josey Mcnamara

Rocks – Sarah Gavron, Ameenah Ayub Allen, Faye Ward, Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

Saint Maud – Rose Glass, Andrea Cornwell, Oliver Kassman

OUTSTANDING DEBUT BY A BRITISH WRITER, DIRECTOR OR PRODUCER

His House – Remi Weekes (Writer/Director)

Limbo – Ben Sharrock (Writer/Director), Irune Gurtubai (Producer) [Also Produced By Angus Lamont]

Moffie – Jack Sidey (Writer/Producer) [Also Written By Oliver Hermanus And Produced By Eric Abraham]

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson (Writers)

Saint Maud – Rose Glass (Writer/Director), Oliver Kassman (Producer) [Also Produced By Andrea Cornwell]

FILM NOT IN THE ENGLISH LANGUAGE

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg, Sisse Graum Jørgensen

Dear Comrades! – Andrei Konchalovsky, Alisher Usmanov

Les Misérables – Ladj Ly

Minari 0 Lee Isaac Chung, Christina Oh

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić, Damir Ibrahimovich

ANIMATED FILM

Onward – Dan Scanlon, Kori Rae

Soul – Pete Docter, Dana Murray

Wolfwalkers – Tomm Moore, Ross Stewart, Paul Young

DIRECTOR

Another Round – Thomas Vinterberg

Babyteeth – Shannon Murphy

Minari – Lee Isaac Chung

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Quo Vadis, Aida? – Jasmila Žbanić

Rocks – Sarah Gavron

LEADING ACTRESS

Bukky Bakray – Rocks

Radha Blank – The Forty-Year-Old Version

Vanessa Kirby – Pieces Of A Woman

Frances Mcdormand – Nomadland

Wunmi Mosaku – His House

Alfre Woodard – Clemency

SUPPORTING ACTRESS

Niamh Algar – Calm With Horses

Kosar Ali – Rocks

Maria Bakalova – Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Dominique Fishback – Judas And The Black Messiah

Ashley Madekwe – County Lines

Yuh-Jung Youn – Minari

LEADING ACTOR

Riz Ahmed – Sound Of Metal

Chadwick Boseman – Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Adarsh Gourav – The White Tiger

Anthony Hopkins – The Father

Mads Mikkelsen – Another Round

Tahar Rahim – The Mauritanian

SUPPORTING ACTOR

Daniel Kaluuya – Judas And The Black Messiah

Barry Keoghan – Calm With Horses

Alan Kim – Minari

Leslie Odom Jr. – One Night In Miami…

Clarke Peters – Da 5 Bloods

Paul Raci – Sound Of Metal

ORIGINAL SCREENPLAY

Another Round – Tobias Lindholm, Thomas Vinterberg

Mank – Jack Fincher

Promising Young Woman – Emerald Fennell

Rocks – Theresa Ikoko, Claire Wilson

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Aaron Sorkin

ADAPTED SCREENPLAY

The Dig – Moira Buffini

The Father – Christopher Hampton, Florian Zeller

The Mauritanian – Rory Haines, Sohrab Noshirvani, M.B. Traven

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

The White Tiger – Ramin Bahrani

ORIGINAL SCORE

Mank – Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

Minari – Emile Mosseri

News Of The World – James Newton Howard

Promising Young Woman – Anthony Willis

Soul – Jon Batiste, Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

CASTING

Calm With Horses – Shaheen Baig

Judas And The Black Messiah – Alexa L. Fogel

Minari – Julia Kim

Promising Young Woman – Lindsay Graham Ahanonu, Mary Vernieu

Rocks – Lucy Pardee

CINEMATOGRAPHY

Judas And The Black Messiah – Sean Bobbitt

Mank – Erik Messerschmidt

The Mauritanian – Alwin H. Küchler

News Of The World – Dariusz Wolski

Nomadland – Joshua James Richards

EDITING

The Father – Yorgos Lamprinos

Nomadland – Chloé Zhao

Promising Young Woman – Frédéric Thoraval

Sound Of Metal – Mikkel E.G. Nielsen

The Trial Of The Chicago 7 – Alan Baumgarten

PRODUCTION DESIGN

The Dig – Maria Djurkovic, Tatiana Macdonald

The Father – Peter Francis, Cathy Featherstone

Mank – Donald Graham Burt, Jan Pascale

News Of The World – David Crank, Elizabeth Keenan

Rebecca – Sarah Greenwood, Katie Spencer

COSTUME DESIGN

Ammonite – Michael O’connor

The Dig – Alice Babidge

Emma – Alexandra Byrne

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom – Ann Roth

Mank – Trish Summerville

MAKE UP & HAIR

The Dig Jenny Shircore

Hillbilly Elegy Patricia Dehaney, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Matthew Mungle

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom Matiki Anoff, Larry M. Cherry, Sergio Lopez-Rivera, Mia Neal

Mank Kimberley Spiteri, Gigi Williams

Pinocchio Mark Coulier

SOUND

Greyhound – Tbc

News Of The World – Michael Fentum, William Miller, Mike Prestwood Smith, John Pritchett, Oliver Tarney

Nomadland – Sergio Diaz, Zach Seivers, M. Wolf Snyder

Soul – Coya Elliott, Ren Klyce, David Parker

Sound Of Metal – Jaime Baksht, Nicolas Becker, Phillip Bladh, Carlos Cortés, Michelle Couttolenc

SPECIAL VISUAL EFFECTS

Greyhound – Pete Bebb, Nathan Mcguinness, Sebastian Von Overheidt

The Midnight Sky – Matt Kasmir, Chris Lawrence, David Watkins

Mulan – Sean Faden, Steve Ingram, Anders Langlands, Seth Maury

The One And Only Ivan – Santiago Colomo Martinez, Nick Davis, Greg Fisher

Tenet – Scott Fisher, Andrew Jackson, Andrew Lockley

BRITISH SHORT ANIMATION