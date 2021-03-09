An Awards Daily debut, this featurette offers a glimpse of the care and consideration that went into making the BAFTA-nominated The White Tiger. Director Ramin Bahrani and stars Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Adarsh Gaurav, and Rajkumar Rao talk about their relationship to each other and to the original novel that inspired the film. Bahrani, in particular, talks about ensuring the film reflected the beauty and uniqueness of the Indian culture.

The White Tiger received BAFTA nominations for Adapted Screenplay and Best Actor.

It is now streaming on Netflix.