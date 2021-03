Lee Isaac Chung

Minari

(A24)

Mr. Chung’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Dylan Brodie

First Assistant Director: Jeff Dubray

Second Assistant Director: Ann Laudick

Second Second Assistant Director: Stephen J. Hanan

Emerald Fennell

Promising Young Woman

(Focus Features)

Ms. Fennell’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Reena Magsarili Raasch

First Assistant Director: Michael T. Meador

Second Assistant Director: Alexander Armero

Second Second Assistant Director: Anthony Manzo

David Fincher

Mank

(Netflix)

Mr. Fincher’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Allen Kupetsky

First Assistant Director: Richard Goodwin

Second Assistant Director: Samantha McGrady

Second Second Assistant Director: Matt McKinnon

Additional Second Assistant Directors: Jeff Goodell, John Stern, George Williams III

Aaron Sorkin

The Trial of the Chicago 7

(Netflix; DreamWorks Pictures)

Mr. Sorkin’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Managers: Charles Miller, Stuart M. Besser, Jonathan Shoemaker

First Assistant Director: Joseph P. Reidy

Second Assistant Director: Rachel Jaros

Second Second Assistant Director: Justin Bischoff

Location Managers: Dennis Voskov, Nick Rafferty (Chicago Unit)

Chloé Zhao

Nomadland

(Searchlight Pictures)

Ms. Zhao’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Mary Kerrigan

First Assistant Director: Mary Kerrigan

***

In addition, Schlamme announced the five nominees for the DGA Award for Outstanding Directorial Achievement of a First-Time Feature Film Director for 2020.

“Fresh storytelling and new voices are what drive our industry forward,” added Schlamme. “That’s the spirit of this award, and we’re so proud to spotlight the achievements of these immensely talented first-time feature directors who so skillfully brought their unique visions to life. Congratulations to all of the nominees.”

The nominees for OUTSTANDING DIRECTORIAL ACHIEVEMENT OF A FIRST-TIME FEATURE FILM DIRECTOR FOR 2020 are (in alphabetical order):

Radha Blank

The Forty-Year-Old Version

(Netflix)

Ms. Blank’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: James Price

First Assistant Director: Michael L. Walker

Second Assistant Director: Kenyon Noble

Second Second Assistant Director: Jonathan Santos

Location Managers: Katarina Dedicova, Tim Stacker

Fernando Frías de la Parra

I’m No Longer Here

(Netflix)

Mr. Frías’s Directorial Team:

Production Managers: Martín Pérez Valle, Assia Fratz (New York Unit)

First Assistant Director: Carlos Suazo

Second Assistant Directors: Alí Santiago, Alex Burstein (New York Unit)

Second Second Assistant Directors: Karen Alcázar, Anthony James Faure (New York Unit)

Regina King

One Night in Miami

(Amazon Studios)

Ms. King’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Paul O. Davis

First Assistant Director: Mark Anthony Little

Second Assistant Director: Kevin O’Neil

Darius Marder

Sound of Metal

(Amazon Studios)

Mr. Marder’s Directorial Team:

Unit Production Manager: Amy Greene

First Assistant Director: Matthew Vose Campbell

Florian Zeller

The Father

(Sony Pictures Classics)

Mr. Zeller’s Directorial Team: