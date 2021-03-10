Feature Film

Erik Messerschmidt, ASC for “Mank”

Phedon Papamichael, ASC, GSC for “The Trial of the Chicago 7”

Joshua James Richards for “Nomadland”

Newton Thomas Sigel, ASC for “Cherry

Dariusz Wolski, ASC for “News of the World”

Spotlight

Katelin Arizmendi for “Swallow”

Aurélien Marra for “Two of Us”

Andrey Naydenov for “Dear Comrades!”

Documentary

Michael Dweck and Gregory Kershaw for “The Truffle Hunters”

Viktor Kosakovskiy and Egil Håskjold Larsen for “Gunda”

Gianfranco Rosi for “Notturno”

Motion Picture, Limited Series, or Pilot Made for Television

Martin Ahlgren, ASC for The Plot Against America, “Part 6”

Anette Haellmigk for The Great, “The Great”

Pete Konczal for Fargo, “The Birthplace of Civilization”

Steven Meizler for The Queen’s Gambit, “End Game”

Gregory Middleton, ASC, CSC for Watchmen, “This Extraordinary Being”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Commercial

Marshall Adams, ASC for Better Call Saul, “Bagman”

Carlos Catalán for Killing Eve, “Meetings Have Biscuits”

François Dagenais, CSC for Project Blue Book, “Area 51”

Jon Joffin, ASC for Motherland: Fort Salem, “Up is Down”

C. Kim Miles, ASC, CSC, MySC for Project Blue Book, “Operation Mainbrace”

Episode of a One-Hour Television Series – Non-Commercial

David Franco for Perry Mason, “Chapter 2”

Ken Glassing for Lucifer, “It Never Ends Well for the Chicken”

Adriano Goldman, ASC, ABC, BSC for The Crown, “Fairytale”

David Greene, ASC, CSC for Impulse, “The Moroi”

M. David Mullen, ASC for The Marvelous Mrs. Maisel, “It’s Comedy or Cabbage”

Fabian Wagner, ASC, BSC for The Crown, “Imbroglio”

Episode of a Half-Hour Television Series

Ava Berkofsky for Insecure, “Lowkey Lost”

Greig Fraser, ASC, ACS for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 1: The Mandalorian”

Baz Idoine for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 13: The Jedi”

Matthew Jensen, ASC for The Mandalorian, “Chapter 15: The Believer”

Jas Shelton for Homecoming, “Giant”