In Episode 6 of the Consider Uggie podcast, Awards Daily’s Megan McLachlan and Joey Moser run away to the circus with their favorite canine and watch Water for Elephants.

You guys, circus life is hard.

Between red-lighting (being thrown from the train) and getting rubes to show up for your performances, it’s clearly not all it’s cracked up to be, and neither is Francis Lawrence’s 2011 film Water for Elephants, despite boasting two Oscar winners (Reese Witherspoon and Christoph Waltz) and a heartthrob (Robert Pattinson) in his first major post-Twilight role.

But just as RPattz is known to hook up with his co-stars, so is our beloved Jack Russell, who claims in his biography to have romanced Miss W. And yet, sorry Uggie, it’s another animal who runs away with the movie. Although the story surrounding Tai the elephant (“Rosie”), in and out of the film, is one of the reasons why animal actors are nearly going extinct today.

All this and more in Episode 6 of the Consider Uggie podcast, where my Awards Daily colleague Joey Moser and I, Megan McLachlan, discuss the filmography of Uggie the dog and his impact on popular culture.

Listen here.