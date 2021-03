With Oscar nominations that could go either way it’s time for another edition of No Guts, No Glory It’s the End of the World as We Know It!

Remember the rules. You get up to three and they have to be far out. Forget about something that MIGHT happen (Borat nominated for Best Picture) – what would blow your minds?

Here are mine:

Paul Greengrass gets in for Best Director for News of the World

Hillbilly Elegy gets in for Best Picture