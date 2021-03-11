BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (DRAMATIC):
Mank
Kirk Baxter, ACE
Minari
Harry Yoon, ACE
Nomadland
Chloé Zhao
Sound of Metal
Mikkel E. G. Nielsen
The Trial of Chicago 7
Alan Baumgarten, ACE
BEST EDITED FEATURE FILM (COMEDY):
Borat Subsequent Moviefilm
James Thomas, Craig Alpert, ACE, Mike Giambra
I Care a Lot
Mark Eckersley, ACE
On The Rocks
Sarah Flack, ACE
Palm Springs
Matthew Friedman, ACE and Andrew Dickler
Promising Young Woman
Frédéric Thoraval
BEST EDITED ANIMATED FEATURE FILM:
The Croods: A New Age
James Ryan, ACE
Onward
Catherine Apple
Over the Moon
Edie Ichioka, ACE
Soul
Kevin Nolting, ACE
Wolfwalkers
Darragh Byrne , Richie Cody, Darren Holmes, ACE
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (FEATURE):
All In: The Fight for Democracy
Nancy Novack
Dick Johnson is Dead
Nels Bangerter
The Dissident
Scott D. Hanson, James Leche, Wyatt Rogowski, Avner Shiloah
My Octopus Teacher
Pippa Ehrlich, Dan Schwalm
The Social Dilemma
Davis Coombe
BEST EDITED DOCUMENTARY (NON-THEATRICAL):
Beastie Boys Story
Jeff Buchanan, ACE, Zoe Schack
The Bee Gees: How Can You Mend A Broken Heart
Derek Boonstra, Robert A. Martinez
The Last Dance “Episode I”
Chad Beck, ACE, Devin Concannon, Abhay Sofsky, Ben Sozanski, ACE
Seduced: Inside the NXIVM Cult “Exposed”
Inbal B. Lessner, ACE, Alex Jablonski, Gillian McCarthy, Matthew Moul, Chris A. Peterson, ACE
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
The Good Place “Whenever You’re Ready”
Eric Kissack
Schitt’s Creek “Happy Ending”
Trevor Ambrose
What We Do in the Shadows “On The Run”
Dane McMaster, Varun Viswanath
What We Do in the Shadows “Resurrection”
Yana Gorskaya, ACE, Dane McMaster
BEST EDITED COMEDY SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Curb Your Enthusiasm “Happy New Year”
Tim Roche, ACE
Insecure “Lowkey Trying”
Nena Erb, ACE
Ted Lasso “The Hope That Kills You”
A.J. Catoline
Ted Lasso “Make Rebecca Great Again”
Melissa McCoy
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Better Call Saul “Bad Choice Road”
Joey Liew, Chris McCaleb, ACE
Killing Eve “Still Got It”
Dan Crinnion, ACE
Mr. Robot “Method Not Allowed”
Rosanne Tan, ACE
This Is Us “Forty: Part Two”
Julia Grove, Lai-San Ho
BEST EDITED DRAMA SERIES FOR NON-COMMERCIAL TELEVISION:
Bosch “The Ace Hotel”
Steven Cohen ACE
Euphoria “Trouble Don’t Last Always”
Julio C. Perez IV, ACE
The Mandalorian “Sanctuary”
Dana E. Glauberman, ACE
Ozark “Wartime”
Cindy Mollo, ACE
BEST EDITED LIMITED SERIES OR MOTION PICTURE FOR TELEVISION:
Hamilton
Jonah Moran
Mrs. America “Phyllis”
Robert Komatsu, ACE
The Queen’s Gambit “Exchanges”
Michelle Tesoro, ACE
Watchmen “The Extraordinary Being”
Anna Hauger
BEST EDITED NON-SCRIPTED SERIES:
Cheer “God Blessed Texas”
Kate Hackett, Daniel McDonald, Mark Morgan, Sharon Weaver, Ted Woerner
The Circus: Inside The Wildest Political Show on Earth “Who the F*** Are We?”
Jane Jo, Benji Kast, Seth Skundrick, Evan Wise
Deadliest Catch “Mayday Mayday”
Rob Butler, ACE, Isaiah Camp, ACE, Joe Mikan, ACE, Art O’Leary Ian Olsen, Josh Stockero
How To With John Wilson “How To Cook the Perfect Risotto”
Adam Locke-Norton
BEST EDITED VARIETY TALK/SKETCH SHOW OR SPECIAL:
8:46
Steven Bognar
Dave Chappelle: The Kennedy Center Mark Twain Prize For American Humor
Jon Alloway, Chester G Contaoi, Brian Forbes, Brad Gilson, Pi Ware
David Byrne’s American Utopia
Adam Gough, ACE
Saturday Night Live “Tom Hanks”
Paul Del Gesso, Yanni Feder, Daniel Garcia, Jack Klink, Richard Lampasone, Ryan McIlraith, Sean McIlraith, Steven Pierce, Christopher Salerno, Devon Schwab, Ryan Spears, Jason Watkins
BEST EDITED ANIMATION (NON-THEATRICAL):
Big Mouth “Nick Starr”
Felipe Salazar
Bob’s Burgers “Bob Belcher and the Terrible, Horrible, No Good, Very Bad Kids”
Jeremy Reuben
BoJack Horseman “Nice While It Lasted”
Brian Swanson
Rick and Morty “Rattlestar Ricklactica”
Lee Harting