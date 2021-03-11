Awards Daily’s Oscar Squad weighs in on the race following the Golden Globes, BAFTA nominations, and a handful of guild nominations. Most everything remained in alignment with the notable exception of the Best Supporting Actress race. Glenn Close’s omission at BAFTA gave enough Squaddies cold feet to drop her from the top slot. That’s a real race folks.

Otherwise, it’s looking like a Nomadland kind of night.

See you in a week when the squad weighs in post Oscar noms!

