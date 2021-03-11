The longest Oscar season in their (and our) history is about to come to its final act. We’re heading into the the nominations to be announced at last on Monday morning. How they go will determine what our next few weeks are going to be like. Will it be a Golden Globes like situation where the Academy must put out statements and vow to change membership and attend bias training or will it be like the BAFTAs where the nominations are inclusive enough to avoid controversy? Not everyone is going to be happy with how things turn out – least of all Twitter. Because when all you have is a hammer, everything looks like a nail.

I’ve written enough. Now, let’s get on with it, shall we? I don’t feel confident about these nominations at all. I’ve looked at the predictions of others, rewatched some films and wondered where the big movies will miss. We know there will be some good surprises and some bad surprises – either way, we’ll swim this river together. My predictions are likely different here on the Oscar Squad and at Gold Derby. But this is the final list, which I reserve the right to tinker with over the weekend.

Best Picture

Nomadland

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Minari

Mank

Promising Young Woman

One Night in Miami

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Sound of Metal

News of the World

The Father

*Judas and the Black Messiah could get in here, Another Round too.

Best Director

Chloe Zhao, Nomadland

David Fincher, Mank

Aaron Sorkin, Trial of the Chicago 7

Lee Isaac Chung, Minari

Emerald Fennell, Promising Young Woman

*I do think there is a good chance Regina King gets in here but I do not know whom to bump.

Best Actress

Carey Mulligan, Promising Young Woman

Viola Davis, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Frances McDormand, Nomadland

Vanessa Kirby, Pieces of a Woman

Andra Day, United States vs. Billie Holiday

Alt. Amy Adams, Hillbilly Elegy

Best Actor

Chadwick Boseman, Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Anthony Hopkins, The Father

Gary Oldman, Mank

Riz Ahmed, Sound of Metal

Steven Yeun, Minari

Alt. Mads Mikkelsen, Another Round

Supporting Actress

Glenn Close, Hillbilly Elegy

Olivia Colman, The Father

Maria Bakalova, Borat

Yuh-Jung Youn, Minari

Amanda Seyfried, Mank

Alt. Dominique Fishback, Judas and the Black Messiah

Supporting Actor

Daniel Kaluuya, Judas and the Black Messiah

Leslie Odom, Jr., One Night in Miami

Sacha Baron Cohen, Trial of the Chicago 7

Paul Raci, Sound of Metal

Chadwick Boseman, Da 5 Bloods

Alt. Jared Leto, The Little Things

Adapted Screenplay

Nomadland

One Night in Miami

News of the World

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Borat Subsequent Moviefilm

Alt. The Father

Original Screenplay

Promising Young Woman

Trial of the Chicago 7

Minari

Mank

Sound of Metal

Cinematography

Mank

Nomadland

Minari

News of the World

The Trial of the Chicago 7

Costume Design

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

News of the World

Mulan

Editing

Nomadland

Trial of the Chicago 7

Mank

Sound of Metal

Promising Young Woman

Makeup and Hairstyling

Mank

Hillbilly Elegy

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

Emma

Pinoccio

Alt. Birds of Prey

Production Design

Mank

Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom

News of the Wold

Mulan

Emma

Alt. The Midnight Sky

Original Score

Soul

Mank

News of the World

Minari

Tenet

Song

Speak Now

Lo Si

Fight for You

Hear My Voice

Show Me Your Soul

Alt. Turntables

Sound

Sound of Metal

Greyhound

News of the World

Soul

Tenet

Alt. Mank

Visual Effects

Tenet

The Midnight Sky

Mulan

Welcome to Chechnya

The One and Only Ivan

Animated Feature

Soul Wolfwalkers

Onward

Earwig and the Witch

Over the Moon

alt. The Croods

Documentary Feature

Crip Camp

My Octopus Teacher

Time

Collective

Welcome to Chechnya

Alt. All In: The Fight for Democracy

International Film

Another Round

The Two of Us

Collective

La Llorona

Quo Vadis, Aida?

Animated Short

If Anything Happens I Love You

The Snail and the Whale

Out

Opera

Yes-People

Alt. Burrow

Documentary Short

The Speed Cubers

Call Center Blues

Hunger Ward

Do Not Split

A Concerto is a Concerto

Alt. Collette, A Love Song for Latasha

Live Action Short

The Human Voice

The Letter Room

Two Distant Strangers

Da Yie

Bittu

Alt. The Present

Here are the guild charts (thanks again to Marshall Flores):