We got together for an hour or so to discuss our process for predicting the Oscars and went through category by category. The race still feels incredibly fluid, with various narratives still to be worked out, like:

How hard will the Mauritanian or The Father hit after the BAFTA nominations? Like, who will be in for Supporting Actress. Like whether or not having a lengthier season will lead to a break with the Guilds or the critics. Like how many Best Picture nominees will there be?

Lots to discuss. Have a listen.